Healthcare plays by CVS, Walgreens and Amazon will drive more partnerships, tech investment, experts say

POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership
New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise
Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
ATLANTA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Duluth, Georgia. . The partnership supports the agency's continued...
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers
LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace
Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.
Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to...
MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
The Enlyt Health Platform is Now Available for Payers
Healthcare Payers now have the best-in-class Digital Front Door Platform offered by. The path to better health just got more efficient with the Enlyt Health Platform, now available for Payers. The patient-focused platform has the most comprehensive product features available in the industry and will open the door to a better overall healthcare experience for Payers and their Patients.
PCF Insurance buys firms in California and Florida
Lehi -based insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Service, has acquired two more insurance companies. The firm purchased. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency Inc. , a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. Ventura, California. ; and. Apple Insurance. and. Financial Services of Ft. . Lauderdale, Florida. Apple Insurance. is an individual...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Patent Issued for Energy conversion monitoring devices, systems, and methods (USPTO 11426093): Reveal Biosensors Inc.
-- Reveal Biosensors Inc. ( San Jose, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11426093, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Field. “Disclosed are sensor devices, systems, and methods for monitoring oxygen-related...
WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward." -- Gregg Barrett.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
