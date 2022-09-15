ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 2 preview: How to watch Cowboys, Bengals search for first win and Tom Brady try to break Saints hex

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The NFL's 2022 season is officially underway. Here are the Week 2 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes. Justin Herbert. Two contenders, not just in the AFC West but possibly the entire AFC. Need any other reason to tune in? Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 18

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh needed five turnovers and a blocked extra point as time ran out to beat the Bengals in Week 1. Now they get a Patriots team struggling to find it offensive identity. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Baker Mayfield seeks his first win as the Panthers' starter against Saquon Barkley and the Giants, whose daring two-point conversion helped them start 1-0. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

The Browns started 1-0 with a recipe of defense, the run game and some luck, and this week they host the Jets, who probably don't want Joe Flacco throwing 59 times like he did in the opener. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

After tying in Week 1, the Colts need a win to avoid falling into an early hole in the AFC South. The Jaguars, meanwhile, need better play out of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Lamar Jackson looked worthy of a big contract in Week 1, and now he and the Ravens play their home opener against Tua Tagovailoa and a 1-0 Dolphins team. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Though he beat them in the playoffs after the 2020 season en route to his seventh Super Bowl title, Tom Brady has yet to beat the Saints in the regular season since he joined the Bucs. Will that change on Sunday? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

While the Lions got a hype bump from "Hard Knocks" and their offseason moves, they'll fall to 0-2 with two home losses if they don't beat Carson Wentz and the Commanders. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle got the best of Russell Wilson in his return on Monday. Up next? The bitter rival 49ers looking to avoid an 0-2 start. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

The Super Bowl champions didn't look great in Week 1 against a really good Bills team. But if they struggle against the lowly Falcons in Week 2, the questions will get louder. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

The Cardinals defense was shredded by Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, and will need to improve fast against Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Russell Wilson makes his home debut for Denver, which will look to put its decision-making fiascos behind it against Houston. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas begins its attempt to survive Dak Prescott's several-week absence against the reigning AFC champions, who struggled themselves in Week 1. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked discombobulated in their season-opening loss to the Vikings. Is the remedy a home date with the Chicago "I own you" Bears? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m.

The Bills looked every bit the Super Bowl contender they're supposed to be in Week 1. Now they face a Titans team seething over blowing a lead in its Week 1 loss. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m.

Both the Eagles and Vikings looked good in starting the season 1-0, and one of them will really get a boost with a win on Monday Night Football. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Bills CB Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after head-to-head collision with teammate

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left Monday's game in an ambulance after a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. The injury occurred in the final minute of the game's first half. Jackson was covering Titans receiver Treylon Burks and tackled him low after a completed pass. As they fell to the ground, Edmunds dove in appearing to anticipate hitting Burks before he went to the turf. Instead, Burks and Edmunds were already on the ground, and Edmunds made helmet-to-helmet contact with the crown of his helmet, sending Jackson's head and neck violently snapping backward.
NFL
Hurts, so good! Eagles QB dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts rolled to his right, scampered down the sideline and stutter-stepped to the 5-yard-line, where he was wrapped up by a defender with another in pursuit. Hurts twisted his body, lowered his head, dragged two defenders with him and powered his way in for an adrenaline-filled 26-yard touchdown run that about broke the game open.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tom Brady doesn't seem very happy these days

The Tecmo Bowl games at Tom Brady's first condo in Massachusetts used to get so vicious and competitive that the loser would have to streak naked through the condo's quad. Brady himself suffered this punishment at least once, running buck-naked through the cold Northeastern night in between downing slices of pizza, cans of beer and piles and hot wings.
NFL
Scoreboard roundup -- 9/19/22

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:. San Francisco 10, Colorado 7 (10) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NFL
