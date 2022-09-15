Read full article on original website
Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S
(Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing Co said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States this year to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development.
Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday. The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
