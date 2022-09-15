ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday. The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
