Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
PPB: 1 dead after shooting near Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Portland emergency room Monday night. According to Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire and identified the area as a crime scene.
kptv.com
Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.
kptv.com
Man injured in Vancouver shooting, suspect sought
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Vancouver Sunday evening, and police are continuing to search for the suspect. At about 6:20 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with weapon call in the 4800 block of Hazel Dell Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
kptv.com
‘It’s gotten so bad’: Murder victim’s cousin frustrated with investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sara Manley-Miller has been sent photos and videos of the moment her cousin Christopher Klein was shot and killed on Northeast 122nd Avenue near East Burnside Street on Sept. 11, 2020. She’s reminded of the closeness of their bond daily and how there’s been no progress...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Police determine threat of violence at East Gresham Elementary School was ‘prank’
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know police have determined threats of violence against the school were a “prank.”. In an email sent to families Monday night, the school district said they learned of a “threat of violence” made against the East Gresham Elementary School. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who began investigating the threat and working with the district.
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday, a new public safety initiative in Old Town that will bring back a dedicated police unit to patrol the neighborhood’s Entertainment District on the weekends. Mayor Wheeler made the announcement while protesters banged on doors and windows of...
kptv.com
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
kptv.com
1 dead after Forest Grove weekend shooting; suspect in custody
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is investigating after a weekend shooting left one person dead. Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots near a home. Once on scene, police found a person dead with multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
DUII driver arrested after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11 left a man dead and two others injured Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. to find that a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted into the shoulder of the highway while turning, then lost control of the car as it slid into the southbound lanes and hit several trees.
kptv.com
7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their...
kptv.com
North Portland food cart reopens two weeks after massive fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier in September, a food cart in North Portland burst into flames, but the owner was determined to quickly get back to doing what he loves. Pepe Chile’s Taqueria is now back in service after weeks of building back, and nearly $100,000 in fire damage.
kptv.com
Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
kptv.com
City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say more still needs to be done
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A concerted effort by the City of Portland to clean up Old Town Chinatown appears to be bearing fruit, but business owners say there is work left to be done to revitalize the troubled neighborhood. While sidewalks and streets are largely free of the large tent...
kptv.com
4 injured, driver arrested after crash on SR500 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were injured, and a driver is facing charges after a three-car rollover crash near Orchards in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to State Route 500 just east of Northeast 212th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car rolled over on its top and another that was in a field south of the road.
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
kptv.com
Agencies working to recover missing paddleboarder near Collins Beach
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach on Monday after a person last seen paddleboarding disappeared in the Columbia River. Speaking to FOX 12, the U.S. Coast Guard said the paddleboarder was a 42-year-old man who was seen struggling before going underwater and not coming back up.
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
kptv.com
Multnomah County, other Portland election officials swamped with record requests
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the midst of a busy time preparing for the 2022 General Election, elections officials in Oregon say they are getting swamped with unprecedented additional work. This week, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office says county elections offices are being inundated with public records requests.
Comments / 0