ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206Biq_0hwVuvpQ00

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as “blustering" and added that his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state.

Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff.

“We also listening in on to them now, it’s not only them listening in on us,” Dodik told his supporters. “I know what they are talking about.”

He said this was not possible to do this just a few years ago.

“What we say in private is the same as what we say in public -- the United States remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character and we will respond to any destabilizing, anti-Dayton activity,” the U.S. Embassy tweeted, referring to a 1995 peace deal reached in Dayton, Ohio, between Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats that ended a war that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless.

Although the peace deal ended the bloodshed, it left Bosnia deeply divided between the Bosniak-Croat federation and the Serb entity called Republika Srpska. Dodik has openly been striving to split the Serb entity from Bosnia and join it with neighboring Serbia.

“All of Mr. Dodik’s blustering cannot change the fundamental fact that the RS is not a state. It is one of BiH’s two entities,” the embassy tweet said. “His pursuit of an “Independent Srpska in BIH” isn’t protecting the RS or its residents, it is gambling with their future.”

Dodik, known for his staunchly pro-Russian stance, has been under U.S. financial and travel sanctions since January after the Biden administration accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region.

Media in Bosnia say Dodik is among politicians in more than two dozen countries who since 2014 were paid by Russia in exchange for exerting pro-Kremlin influence. According to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in those states.

There are fears in the West that Russia is — through the Bosnian Serbs and its Balkan ally Serbia — working on destabilizing Bosnia to shift at least part of world attention from its war on Ukraine.

Celebrating a recently established holiday that promotes Serb unity in the Balkans, Dodik said joining Serbia remains the main goal for Bosnian Serbs.

“Today Serbs have two states, Republika Srpska and Serbia, but we will always strive to fight for unity,” he said.

Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic attended the celebrations in northern Bosnia on Thursday, saying “the historical moment demands that we unite and together defeat the madness that can turn these regions into a slaughterhouse again.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported. During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Thousands protest Slovak government, demand early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in the Slovak capital on Tuesday to protest the government amid soaring energy prices and to demand an early election. The protest was organized by the opposition leftist Smer-Social Democracy party of former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Eritrea is mobilizing its armed forces and appears to be sending them to Ethiopia to aid its neighbor's war in the Tigray region, according to activists and international authorities. Britain and Canada issued travel advisories asking their citizens in Eritrea to be vigilant.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
960 The Ref

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to make the case to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
WORLD
960 The Ref

France probes threats against Russian prison rights activist

PARIS — (AP) — French authorities are investigating death threats against a Russian rights activist who exposes abuses in Russian prisons and says he was the target of a possible assassination attempt at his home in France. Vladimir Osechkin, founder of prisoners' rights group Gulagu.net, suspects Russian security...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milorad Dodik
960 The Ref

WNBA stars shun Russia, 7-figure salaries amid Brittney Griner's detention, Ukraine invasion

WNBA stars have for years spent their offseasons playing in Russian pro leagues, lured by seven-figure paydays that trump their salaries back home. With Brittney Griner detained in a Russian prison and the war in Ukraine still raging, WNBA players are sitting this season out. Breanna Stewart, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a former teammate of Griner's on Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg, explained her decision to the Associated Press.
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

Coalition of leaders: Urgent action needed for food security

NEW YORK — (AP) — Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa called Tuesday for urgent action and funding to ease a growing global food security crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and, thanks to climate change, threatens to get worse in coming years.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. The White House announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

TORONTO — (AP) — Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnian#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Serbs#The U S Embassy#American#Balkan#Anti Dayton#Bosniaks#Croats
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Leicester’s Hindu and Muslim groups reeling as tensions simmer

While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.
WORLD
960 The Ref

France: No nation can stay 'indifferent' on Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — French President Emanuel Macron admonished countries Tuesday not to stay neutral about condemning Russia's war in Ukraine as he declared that Moscow's invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism. Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, Macron also insisted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Water.org unveils $1 billion plan for water access at CGI

NEW YORK — (AP) — Water.org announced a $1 billion plan Tuesday to help 100 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America get lasting access to water and sanitation. The Water.org Water & Climate Fund, unveiled at the Clinton Global Initiative conference in New York, plans to use $50 million in philanthropic money to create a billion-dollar investment portfolio to help bring new water delivery and wastewater treatment projects to underserved communities, then use those communities’ utility bills to fund further projects. Amazon donated the first $10 million of philanthropic money needed for the fund.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production amid the fighting in Ukraine. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said “the objective development...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Marshall Islands head: We must tame 'climate change monster'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — It was 31 years ago when the Marshall Islands’ first president, Amata Kabua, appeared before the U.N. General Assembly to sound the alarm over global warming. Today, his son — current president David Kabua — is still sounding the alarm, which has only gotten more dire.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy