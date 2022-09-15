(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks hunters and wildlife enthusiasts to help slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Placing bait to hunt deer or feeding deer for viewing is banned by state law in certain counties due to the presence of Chronic Wasting Disease. In counties where CWD has not been found, you can still choose not to bait or feed deer to help reduce the risk of CWD transmission.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO