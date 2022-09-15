ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WalletHub: Wisconsin Bucking "Great Resignation" Trend

(Terry Bell, WRN) Fewer people are quitting their jobs in Wisconsin compared to other states. Wisconsin would appear to be bucking the trend of the “great resignation.” WalletHub says two-point-six percent of Wisconsin workers have left their job in the last month, which tied for fifth-lowest in the country.
Governor Evers Announces Multi-State Hydrogen Coalition

(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers announces a multi-state coalition to develop a clean hydrogen economy. According to a press release from Evers office, the partnership was solidified by a memorandum of understanding, which he signed along with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. According to...
Wisconsin to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

(WMTV) Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to implement the state’s first-ever...
DNR Says Suspending Baiting and Proper Carcass Disposal Will Slow Spread of CWD

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks hunters and wildlife enthusiasts to help slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Placing bait to hunt deer or feeding deer for viewing is banned by state law in certain counties due to the presence of Chronic Wasting Disease. In counties where CWD has not been found, you can still choose not to bait or feed deer to help reduce the risk of CWD transmission.
Johnson and Barnes Will Debate at Least Once

(Bob Hague, WRN) The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have so far agreed on just one debate. The campaign of Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has agreed to three televised debates proposed by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Milwaukee TV stations WISN and WTMJ. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes has agreed...
