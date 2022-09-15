ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of Bachelor Nation Doesn’t Want to See Zach Shallcross as the Next ‘Bachelor’ Lead

By Lauren Anderson
 5 days ago

Zach Shallcross, the 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who dated Rachel Recchia during her and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette , is rumored to be the next star of The Bachelor . Most of Bachelor Nation disapproves of Zach getting picked as the new lead. Find out why.

[SPOILER ALERT: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers regarding Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross.]

Rachel Recchia & Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor scoop: Reality Steve thinks Zach is the next star of ‘The Bachelor’

Zach was one of Rachel’s final three, but part one of The Bachelorette finale showed the end of their relationship. After Zach expressed his doubts from his Fantasy Suites date to Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer , Zach pulled Rachel aside before the rose ceremony with Aven Jones and Tino Franco.

“To be honest, I thought that what I was seeing wasn’t the real Rachel,” he told the Bachelorette. “I felt like I was seeing Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel that I’d come to know and love. … I did really love you. You know, I saw a future with you. But, I need to go.”

Some of Bachelor Nation was sad to see Zach leave Rachel behind, but according to spoiler king Reality Steve, Zach is likely to return in the next season of The Bachelor . “(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be ‘official’ until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted on Sept. 14, 2022.

Since Zach isn’t among the men from Gabby and Rachel’s season in the cast of Bachelor in Paradise , it makes sense that he would become the lead in The Bachelor 2023.

‘The Bachelor’ casting isn’t sitting well with fans

Many viewers commented on Reality Steve’s tweet to express their disinterest in seeing Zach as the next Bachelor. “OMG!! Why do they have these men on who cannot commit?” said one Twitter user . “Let’s change the name of the show to ‘Dating Bachelor No Commitment Show.’ I am going to stop watching. This is not a show worth my time watching.”

Another tweet reads: “While I like Zach, I was hoping for Aven or Ethan from this season or Mike Johnson.”

Another tweet from Bachelor Nation points out: “Why!? He wasn’t ready for engagement because it moved quickly….yet now he is ready because he gets to be the front runner? So distasteful [in my opinion.]”

‘After the Final Rose’ will confirm if Zach Shallcross is the next Bachelor or not

As Reality Steve pointed out, we’ll get confirmation regarding the next Bachelor 2023 lead when the “After the Final Rose Ceremony” special airs next week. The last episode of Gabby and Rachel’s season — which is three hours long — will air on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This means “ATFR” will likely start at 10 p.m. ET after the two-hour Bachelorette finale.

Tune in to part two of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale on Sept. 20, 2022 to confirm who the next star of The Bachelor will be.

RELATED: Should ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ No Longer End in Engagement?

