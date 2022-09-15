Read full article on original website
Vogue
5 Things To Know About JW Anderson’s Screensaver-Inspired SS23 Show
It’s extremely unlikely that guests would have forgotten the date or time of JW Anderson’s anticipated return to London Fashion Week (despite changes to the schedule made in light of the Queen’s state funeral). Just in case, founder Jonathan Anderson sent them a black Braun alarm clock. From arcade japes to screen time-inspired shapes, here, everything you need to know about JW Anderson’s spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Simone Rocha’s Urgent Co-Ed SS23 Show
Buried under the layers of Simone Rocha’s harnessed, distorted spring/summer 2023 collection is a feeling of franticness. The star designer had to get it out. Lucky for us, the new edit includes wonderfully fragile and characterful menswear, as well as her usual twisted takes on feminine fashion. Here, everything to know about Rocha’s forward-looking show.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Nensi Dojaka’s Experimental SS23 Show
There’s a different mood in London this season. “We have to be respectful,” says Nensi Dojaka, alluding to the news of the Queen’s death on 8 September. Still, the former Fashion East star was a highlight on this season’s London schedule. From fresh takes on her signature dresses to the noteworthy new shoes, here’s everything to know about the spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
Kendall Is Ushering In The New Season In Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner – and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers – who doesn’t? – but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having...
Vogue
How The Princess Of Wales And The Duchess Of Sussex’s Outfits Honoured The Queen At Her Funeral
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex walked into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the morning of 19 September, they did so with bowed heads, solemn faces, and wearing all black. Kate’s ensemble was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a...
Vogue
Why Has Everyone Forgotten How Hard Analogue Dating Is?
On the Tube one night last November, a couple was standing directly in front of me. They were sharing a McDonald’s, and the man unthinkingly held out his dip so his girlfriend could plop in her fried chicken. The moment was fleeting, but it was soft, and I didn’t know where to look in the face of such unspoken tenderness. I’ve never had that, and I thought I’d quite like it. Did they meet on Tinder or in real life? The former is probably more likely given that the dating app has now been around for 10 years (10 years!) and still has more than 75 million active users, 60 per cent of whom are under 30 (this couple couldn’t have been older than 25).
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
U.K.・
Vogue
5 Things To Know About 16Arlington’s Introspective SS23 Show
“It’s my second season alone, but it’s my first season setting the new precedent,” says Marco Capaldo, co-founder of 16Arlington. After the brand’s moving autumn/winter 2022 showcase, Marco looked to the late Kikka Cavenati – who was Marco’s partner in life and work – again for inspiration. Her spirit is reflected in the transformative eveningwear, marabou-feather flourishes and ethereal sequins that feature throughout. Here, the five key takeaways from 16Arlington’s spring/summer 2023 collection, called Forget Me Not.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Pays Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls At The Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on 19 September was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorised with jewellery that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful and resolutely not about her.
Vogue
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is On Display (And For Sale) In Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzani made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors-in-chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins Other Royals For The Queen’s State Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family for the Queen’s state funeral today. The royal family first arrived at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, to witness the Queen’s coffin being moved to Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral service attended by 2,000 guests from around the world.
Vogue
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
Vogue
King Charles, William And Harry Walk Behind The Queen’s Coffin At Her State Funeral
King Charles III led senior royals walking behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral today. He was joined by his siblings and his sons, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, in the procession from Westminster Hall, where the coffin has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. It was an emotional echo of a scene from 25 years ago, when the young William and Harry walked behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin, following her tragic death in a car accident in 1997.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Christopher Kane’s Biological SS23 Show
More shows! That was the sentiment echoed by guests at Christopher Kane’s spring/summer 2023 runway celebration, after a 2-and-a-half-year hiatus. Since his last physical presentation, Kane’s More Joy merch line has become a viral hit, and the collaged, figurative paintings he began working on as a lockdown salve have been exhibited at Galerie Gugging in Vienna. “My collections need a real-life experience. They are full of nuance and details that really deserve an audience,” Kane explained. Here, an exhaustive breakdown of all you need to know about the show.
Vogue
The Royal Family Shares A Moving – And Previously Unseen – Photograph Of The Queen Following Her Private Burial
Following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, watched by millions around the world, the monarch was finally laid to rest in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 September. She was buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
Vogue
“No Woman Has Been More Closely Examined”: Lena Dunham On The Lessons She’s Taken From Marilyn Monroe
It wasn’t until my 33rd birthday that I really understood Marilyn Monroe, in all her beautiful and pained glory. It wasn’t, as these things go, a very happy birthday. The year 2018 had already yielded three humiliations: a stint in rehab, the loss of my fertility and a break-up that everyone expected (hard to know if that’s the better or worse kind). Unlike the reticent Marilyn – whose early 30s produced her own 50-car pile-up of public humiliation, but who rarely spoke about any of it – I never shut up and I certainly didn’t put red lipstick on to cover the sad truth. My resistance to celebrating was so great that my friends decided to throw me an arts-and-crafts party, as if I were an obstinate 11-year-old whose class needed to be bribed into attending her festivities. Amid tempera paints and sequins and press-on googly eyes, we drank ginger ale – the sober woman’s Dom – and friends nodded with loving patience as I decorated a jewellery box in muted tones. I was well past any illusion of adulthood being ahead of me, but dogged by a sense that I was still not living like a grown-up, and I couldn’t find much reason to try.
Vogue
“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Delicate Netted Veil References Generations Of Royal Tradition
Like so many Windsor traditions, the practice of wearing veils at royal funerals is often traced back to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, who famously wore mourning attire for the rest of her life after her beloved husband, Prince Albert, died of typhoid at the age of 42. At the funeral of King George VI in 1952, the newly created Queen Elizabeth joined her mother and sister, Princess Margaret, in wearing heavy veils, while Queen Mary appeared in a waist-length veil to honour her late husband, King George V, in 1936.
