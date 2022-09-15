Morgan’s Millennial Movie Review: She Watched ‘Stand by Me’ for 1st Time

Morgan is the youngest on The Bobby Bones Show , so sometimes Bobby Bones , Amy , Eddie , and Lunchbox make references and she doesn't know them due to difference in age. Some of those references come from popular movies and TV shows before Morgan was born or when she was young.

Bones has been tasking Morgan with watching, for the first time, the popular things from "back in the day" to see if they are still loved and relatable in the same ways today. Here are all of the things she's watched and reviewed since this started:

Her latest assignment was to watch Stand By Me . The movie reminded her of The Goonies a lot at the beginning, but with a darker adventure. She enjoyed the movie, but admitted the whole time she just felt sad for all of the boys, their stories, and what was transpiring in the plot. She added that she doesn't think the movie holds up well given that there are some things in there that wouldn't happen on screen today, and they say some bad phrases and words that are not common in today's world. Despite that, she overall liked the movie and gave it 3.5/5 leeches.

Her next assignment is to watch Beetlejuice .