Bronx, NY

Woman choked unconscious on Bronx street by stranger who robs and tries to rape her

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A woman was choked unconscious on a Bronx street by a stranger who tried to rape her before running off with her cellphone, police said Thursday.

The 24-year-old victim was walking near Bryant Ave. and Jennings St. when she was grabbed from behind just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The attacker put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. He attempted to rape her but then ran away, police said.

Medics took the victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Her assailant has not been caught.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect taken just prior to the attack and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

