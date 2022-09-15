ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cops release surveillance image of suspect in stabbing death of woman, 55, inside her Queens home

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Cops released a surveillance image Thursday of a man wanted for questioning in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old woman inside her Queens home.

The suspect is believed responsible for the murder of Fang Chen, who was found by her roommate lying in a pool of blood inside their apartment on 41st Road near College Point Blvd. just before 7 a.m. Aug. 26.

Chen had been stabbed multiple times in the chest.

Neighbors at the time said the victim went by ‘Vivi’ and had lived in the building for two or three years after immigrating from Hubei province in China.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect and tracking him down. A motive for the killing has not been established.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

