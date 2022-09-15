ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Loses Comedy Original Gary Dorsey

I'm not going to be able to go into great detail here, but I still feel like I need to step up. We started the Lubbock Laugh Off at the Freaky Tiki Tavern. When it started it was actually "Lono's Laugh Off" in honor of the statue of the Polynesian god we had on the stage. We changed up the name when we took the Laugh Off to a much bigger venue.
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
FMX 94.5

9 Weird Lubbock Roommate Stories That Will Make Yours Seem Totally Normal

Most of us have had a roommate at some point in time. It can be hit or miss. You either live with someone you've never met, you move in with your friend and end up hating them after doing their dishes one too many times, or you have a prosperous, normal household. The latter is something I've never experienced, so if you have an awesome roommate, lucky you.
FMX 94.5

5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
FMX 94.5

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
FMX 94.5

Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?

This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
FMX 94.5

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
FMX 94.5

Rocky Horror Shadowcast In Lubbock To Kick Off Halloween Season

Here's a chance to have some fun, and learn what a "shadowcast" is. I had never heard the term "shadowcast" until I saw the event below. Just to be 100% sure I looked up the term to be sure. The best definition comes from the Urban Dictionary because it actually references this phenomenon in relation to Rocky Horror:
FMX 94.5

5 Thing Things Likely To Happen If Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There is always bad blood between Tech and Texas and I have to say, it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time, you know I'm basing all of this on history. I will also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University Of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
FMX 94.5

Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland

You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
FMX 94.5

Monday Night Fire at the Garden and Arts Center

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue.. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 6:53 p.m. It's said that the damage was done mostly to the exterior of the building. The...
FMX 94.5

Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

