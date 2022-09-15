Read full article on original website
Lubbock Loses Comedy Original Gary Dorsey
I'm not going to be able to go into great detail here, but I still feel like I need to step up. We started the Lubbock Laugh Off at the Freaky Tiki Tavern. When it started it was actually "Lono's Laugh Off" in honor of the statue of the Polynesian god we had on the stage. We changed up the name when we took the Laugh Off to a much bigger venue.
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
9 Weird Lubbock Roommate Stories That Will Make Yours Seem Totally Normal
Most of us have had a roommate at some point in time. It can be hit or miss. You either live with someone you've never met, you move in with your friend and end up hating them after doing their dishes one too many times, or you have a prosperous, normal household. The latter is something I've never experienced, so if you have an awesome roommate, lucky you.
5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?
This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
How to Have the Best Time in Your Local Haunted House or Corn Maze
I guess you could say I'm a bit of an expert in this area. One of the things I hate is when a list has a bunch of don'ts. So let's try to keep this totally positive, or at least not use that word. Keep Your Hands to Yourself. You...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
Rocky Horror Shadowcast In Lubbock To Kick Off Halloween Season
Here's a chance to have some fun, and learn what a "shadowcast" is. I had never heard the term "shadowcast" until I saw the event below. Just to be 100% sure I looked up the term to be sure. The best definition comes from the Urban Dictionary because it actually references this phenomenon in relation to Rocky Horror:
The South Plains Fair Will Sell Alcoholic Beverages for the First Time Ever
For more than 100 years, the South Plains Fair has served Lubbock with amazing rides, food and entertainment. This year the fair is adding something new to the mix. When you come to the fair for any time between September 23rd and October 1st, not only is there a clear bag policy this year, but fairgoers 21 and older can also enjoy an adult beverage.
5 Thing Things Likely To Happen If Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There is always bad blood between Tech and Texas and I have to say, it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time, you know I'm basing all of this on history. I will also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University Of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Incredible Photo Shows Resolve of Ramirez on Injury Cart
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know if I can come up with a thousand to describe Bryce Ramirez's smile after one of the worst moments of his life, but man do I feel it. Just soak in the moment. First of all, kudos to...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Monday Night Fire at the Garden and Arts Center
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue.. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 6:53 p.m. It's said that the damage was done mostly to the exterior of the building. The...
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
