JACKSON, MI -- An 18-year-old Jackson man has been charged with arson after he admitted to starting a fire that destroyed a duplex near downtown Jackson, police said. A residential building in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue was gutted by flames earlier in the morning of Sept. 16. The initial investigation into the incident pointed towards the fire being intentionally set, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.

JACKSON, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO