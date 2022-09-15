ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

abc12.com

'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Suspect taken to jail after Ovid school lockdown

UPDATE (09/20/2022 – 3:25 P.M.) — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has released more information regarding the lockdown at Leonard Elementary School. BeGole said that around 10:56 a.m., deputies were sent to the school due to a man who was acting “disorderly” in the front office. The City of Ovid Police and the Clinton County […]
OVID, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving, felony weapons offenses

SAGINAW, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw on multiple offenses by the Michigan State Police. Troopers made a traffic stop at Wilkins & Cambrey Streets on September 18th around 9 p.m. The driver was suspected driving impaired and arrested, according to police. Police say the man was...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw woman charged with stabbing man in her home

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with a life offense after allegedly stabbing a man in her home. Maricella R. Pena, 28, on Monday, Sept. 19, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. The former is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while the latter is a two-year felony.
SAGINAW, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man arrested after admitting to duplex arson

JACKSON, MI -- An 18-year-old Jackson man has been charged with arson after he admitted to starting a fire that destroyed a duplex near downtown Jackson, police said. A residential building in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue was gutted by flames earlier in the morning of Sept. 16. The initial investigation into the incident pointed towards the fire being intentionally set, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is dead and another person is hospitalized after Flint police say the suspect tried to flee from a traffic stop. Investigators said officers were conducting traffic control in the 5500 block of N. Saginaw Street Saturday, Sept. 17 around 2 a.m. when the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala refused to stop.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
BAY CITY, MI
Public Safety
WNEM

Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI

