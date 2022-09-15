Read full article on original website
'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
Suspect taken to jail after Ovid school lockdown
UPDATE (09/20/2022 – 3:25 P.M.) — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has released more information regarding the lockdown at Leonard Elementary School. BeGole said that around 10:56 a.m., deputies were sent to the school due to a man who was acting “disorderly” in the front office. The City of Ovid Police and the Clinton County […]
MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving, felony weapons offenses
SAGINAW, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw on multiple offenses by the Michigan State Police. Troopers made a traffic stop at Wilkins & Cambrey Streets on September 18th around 9 p.m. The driver was suspected driving impaired and arrested, according to police. Police say the man was...
Montrose man accused of stealing away Essexville police vehicle, taking on brief drive
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A Montrose man is accused of briefly stealing and driving away an Essexville Public Safety vehicle, though police quickly reclaimed the SUV after a civilian volunteered his own vehicle for the pursuit. About 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, an Essexville Public Safety officer was driving...
Saginaw woman charged with stabbing man in her home
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with a life offense after allegedly stabbing a man in her home. Maricella R. Pena, 28, on Monday, Sept. 19, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. The former is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while the latter is a two-year felony.
Jackson man arrested after admitting to duplex arson
JACKSON, MI -- An 18-year-old Jackson man has been charged with arson after he admitted to starting a fire that destroyed a duplex near downtown Jackson, police said. A residential building in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue was gutted by flames earlier in the morning of Sept. 16. The initial investigation into the incident pointed towards the fire being intentionally set, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.
Man gets time served after acquittal in 2020 homicide at Flint Township diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man who had originally been accused in a fatal quadruple shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has been given time served as his punishment more than two years after the incident. Taj Andrico Jackson II, 27, appeared before Genesee County Circuit...
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is dead and another person is hospitalized after Flint police say the suspect tried to flee from a traffic stop. Investigators said officers were conducting traffic control in the 5500 block of N. Saginaw Street Saturday, Sept. 17 around 2 a.m. when the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala refused to stop.
Roscommon Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking to Identify Suspect in Lyon Twp. Break-In
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Lyon Township break-in. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a residence on Harold Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11. The suspect left the residence before deputies arrived. A neighbor recalled...
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
One man dead after shooting in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety director, man
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new video is shedding light on what led to Bay City’s director of Public Safety being placed on administrative leave. What unfolded Saturday resulted in a complaint from a resident. The video has gained traction on social media. The confrontation took place on...
