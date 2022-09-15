ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Rubix Foods launches Jacksonville Innovation Center

You’ve likely tasted Rubix Foods products – and liked it. The Jacksonville-founded and headquartered company has worked with 70% of the top 150 restaurant chains in the U.S. and serves major industrial food-related manufacturers. Rubix Foods develops, tests and provides flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA committee advances $1.25 million incentives package for Pratt Funeral Home

The Downtown Investment Authority Strategic Implementation Committee advanced city incentives Sept. 19 to help renovate the former Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home into Airbnb-style apartments and a restaurant. It voted 2-0 Sept. 19 to send a $1.25 million forgivable loan package for the project to the full board. The historic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DashMart coming to West Jacksonville

DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits 1 million-square-foot North Jacksonville warehouse

The city issued a permit Sept. 19 for VanTrust Real Estate to build the speculative 1 million-square-foot Imeson Park South Building 300 in North Jacksonville at a job cost of $51.8 million. Marc Munago, VanTrust Real Estate executive vice president in Jacksonville, said Sept. 20 that VanTrust is working on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

RF-Smart expanding at San Marco East Plaza

RF-Smart is expanding at San Marco East Plaza, leasing an additional 11,985 square feet of space, commercial real estate firm NAI Hallmark announced Sept. 19. Jacksonville-based RF-Smart is a global software company. It provides barcoding, radio-frequency identification and warehouse intelligence to distributors, manufacturers and retailers worldwide. In 2019, the company...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic: Collaborations, startups to drive innovation

Mayo Clinic in Florida is investing in innovation-related resources and a network to connect talent to them. Launched in 2020, the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange is headquartered at Mayo’s Jacksonville campus. Mayo said the exchange provides fast, impartial connections between staff and external collaborators to drive new business models,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
James Foote
Joe Biden
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville hotel rates, revenue up over last year

Duval County hotel properties report continued strong performance in August for room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room, according to data from STR released Sept. 20 by Visit Jacksonville. Room revenue of $43.7 million was $6 million more than August 2021. The average rate was $107.13, up about...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach

An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg

The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit extended

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is extending its run in Downtown Jacksonville until Nov. 27. The traveling exhibit, which began Sept. 16, was scheduled to end Nov. 16. “Beyond Van Gogh” uses projection technology and an original score to showcase 300 of the painter’s artworks occupying 30,000 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Csx#Railroads#Labor Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#Csx Corp#Ford Motor Co
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ikea adds breakfast in Jacksonville

Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway announced its Swedish restaurant is open for breakfast, adding traditional Swedish and American breakfast dishes to the store’s dining options. Breakfast service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Ikea Jacksonville also offers a sit-down lunch and dinner service in its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health: Helping people manage pain without opioids

Pain management is a passion for Phyllis Hendry, a pediatric emergency medical physician. Since joining UF Health Jacksonville in 1989, Hendry has held multiple titles in multiple initiatives. She was a founding medical director for a regional pediatric hospice and palliative program, Community PedsCare, from 2005-07 and medical director for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

