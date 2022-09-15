Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rubix Foods launches Jacksonville Innovation Center
You’ve likely tasted Rubix Foods products – and liked it. The Jacksonville-founded and headquartered company has worked with 70% of the top 150 restaurant chains in the U.S. and serves major industrial food-related manufacturers. Rubix Foods develops, tests and provides flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA committee advances $1.25 million incentives package for Pratt Funeral Home
The Downtown Investment Authority Strategic Implementation Committee advanced city incentives Sept. 19 to help renovate the former Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home into Airbnb-style apartments and a restaurant. It voted 2-0 Sept. 19 to send a $1.25 million forgivable loan package for the project to the full board. The historic...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DashMart coming to West Jacksonville
DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits 1 million-square-foot North Jacksonville warehouse
The city issued a permit Sept. 19 for VanTrust Real Estate to build the speculative 1 million-square-foot Imeson Park South Building 300 in North Jacksonville at a job cost of $51.8 million. Marc Munago, VanTrust Real Estate executive vice president in Jacksonville, said Sept. 20 that VanTrust is working on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Circle K construction approved at Southside and Atlantic in Regency area
Circle K Stores Inc. will build in the Regency area now that the city issued permits Sept. 19 for the convenience store and gas station. W.H. Bass Inc. of Duluth, Georgia, is the contractor for the $2.2 million project at 100 Southside Blvd., at Atlantic Boulevard. The prominent corner is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RF-Smart expanding at San Marco East Plaza
RF-Smart is expanding at San Marco East Plaza, leasing an additional 11,985 square feet of space, commercial real estate firm NAI Hallmark announced Sept. 19. Jacksonville-based RF-Smart is a global software company. It provides barcoding, radio-frequency identification and warehouse intelligence to distributors, manufacturers and retailers worldwide. In 2019, the company...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic: Collaborations, startups to drive innovation
Mayo Clinic in Florida is investing in innovation-related resources and a network to connect talent to them. Launched in 2020, the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange is headquartered at Mayo’s Jacksonville campus. Mayo said the exchange provides fast, impartial connections between staff and external collaborators to drive new business models,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville hotel rates, revenue up over last year
Duval County hotel properties report continued strong performance in August for room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room, according to data from STR released Sept. 20 by Visit Jacksonville. Room revenue of $43.7 million was $6 million more than August 2021. The average rate was $107.13, up about...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach
An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg
The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
Jacksonville Daily Record
‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit extended
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is extending its run in Downtown Jacksonville until Nov. 27. The traveling exhibit, which began Sept. 16, was scheduled to end Nov. 16. “Beyond Van Gogh” uses projection technology and an original score to showcase 300 of the painter’s artworks occupying 30,000 square...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ikea adds breakfast in Jacksonville
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway announced its Swedish restaurant is open for breakfast, adding traditional Swedish and American breakfast dishes to the store’s dining options. Breakfast service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Ikea Jacksonville also offers a sit-down lunch and dinner service in its...
Jacksonville Daily Record
UF Health: Helping people manage pain without opioids
Pain management is a passion for Phyllis Hendry, a pediatric emergency medical physician. Since joining UF Health Jacksonville in 1989, Hendry has held multiple titles in multiple initiatives. She was a founding medical director for a regional pediatric hospice and palliative program, Community PedsCare, from 2005-07 and medical director for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
