ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body found near pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a male body was found in the pond area at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to police, it does not seem suspicious or foul play early in the investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Vegan#Savannah River#Sunday Brunch#Dj#Food Drink
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
SAVANNAH, GA
Rene Cizio

What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America

I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries

Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thegeorgeanne.com

(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA

Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County

BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands. Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music. Volunteers […]
BROOKLET, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

4th Hilton Head Shrimp Festival returns to Harbortown

It started out, very simply, as a celebration of one of our area’s most treasured resources. Shrimp. It has now become one of the best single day culinary events on Hilton Head Island. It’s back on Saturday, September 24th. The Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival. “We originally set...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy