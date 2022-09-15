Read full article on original website
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
Gallery: Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery below!
WJCL
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
wtoc.com
Plans for The Sugar Shack to be discussed at commission meeting
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sugar Shack on Tybee Island was officially sold to new owners after it went up for sale in May. So, a big question on many peoples’ minds is “what are their plans for the business moving forward?”. The Sugar Shack is a...
MetalSucks
Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
wtoc.com
Body found near pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a male body was found in the pond area at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to police, it does not seem suspicious or foul play early in the investigation.
Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America
I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.
thegeorgeanne.com
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
thegeorgeanne.com
(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA
Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands. Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music. Volunteers […]
eatitandlikeit.com
4th Hilton Head Shrimp Festival returns to Harbortown
It started out, very simply, as a celebration of one of our area’s most treasured resources. Shrimp. It has now become one of the best single day culinary events on Hilton Head Island. It’s back on Saturday, September 24th. The Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival. “We originally set...
wtoc.com
Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Peanut Festival returned to Brooklet this year. The 2022 parade was held Saturday morning. Enjoy a replay of the live stream via WTOC.
WJCL
WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
WJCL
Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
