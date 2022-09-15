Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Archaeologists Open Burial Cave Sealed Since The Time Of Rameses The Great
Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for reforms at the United Nations during his speech Tuesday after blasting the U.N. Security Council for failing to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now," Kishida said in his...
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait
A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The last time US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait was 11 months ago when the destroyer USS Dewey and frigate HMCS Winnipeg made the trip.
EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a look at how the alleged scheme worked, according to court documents: ROOTS OF THE ALLEGED SCHEME
Comments / 0