ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRtTI_0hwVpnpn00

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.

Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.

And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by Greg Norman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xjis_0hwVpnpn00

“We are very lucky the corporate world loves golf and that’s why we have such great sponsors and that’s why we play for a lot of money, but I do feel like this is causing a division in the game and it’s going to p*** people off,” Lowry told the No Laying Up podcast.

People are going to stop watching it. I think the amounts of money that are being thrown around are absolutely disgusting at the minute. I feel all people talk about is money now.

“We play for points now in the FedEx Cup, but I watched the Tour Championship and all the commentators talked about was how much money they’re going to win and I thought, will you just talk about the trophy or the title or how many times Tiger (Woods) has won it.

“Going down the stretch, Rory’s going to pass Tiger if he wins this. I think it’s just disgusting amounts of money that we’re talking about to be honest.

“The general Joe Soap, the guy who works his nuts off to make 50 grand a year and has to struggle to pay his membership at his golf club and loves the game so much, this is probably p****** him off more than anyone and I think that’s the wrong thing to do.”

Lowry admits he regrets saying “I’m a golfer, not a politician” when asked about playing in Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom’s human rights record, adding: “That was the wrong thing to say.

“I played the Saudi international for the last three years and it would have been very hypocritical for me to say ‘I don’t like where the money is coming from’. I just think it (LIV Golf) is bad for the game.

“I have always said I play for trophies, not for money. That’s why I didn’t entertain it, to be honest. The reason I have never even contemplated it is I don’t think it is good for the game.”

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"

Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau gets completely DESTROYED by a rope at LIV Golf Chicago

The LIV Golf Invitational Series commentary team joked that Bryson DeChambeau's caddie was wearing a "moral compass" during the final round of their event in Chicago, moments before the American was taken out...by a rope. DeChambeau's caddie Brian Zeigler was spotted wearing a compass around his neck at Rich Harvest...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"

Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Why is Greg Norman's golf tournament still on the PGA Tour schedule?!

If you thought the huge divide created by LIV Golf had made things a bit awkward on the PGA Tour right now, just wait until Greg Norman's QBE Shootout comes to town this December. The QBE Shootout has been staged under many different names since its introduction in 1989, most...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title

Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golf Club#Fedex Cup#The Saudi International#Saudi
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
golfmagic.com

"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf

The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman's bromance with Cam Smith just went to another level

Greg Norman appears to have escalated his bromance with Cameron Smith after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. Norman, 67, upped the ante earlier in the week when he claimed he now no longer wants to sit down for peace talks with PGA Tour bosses. He also waxed lyrical...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy to face off against LIV players at St. Andrews (again)

Having finished off the 2021-22 PGA Tour season last month with a FedEx Cup win and its $18 million winner’s check, Rory McIlroy is spending this week at the DP World Tour’s Italian Open. In two weeks he plans on playing another event at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews, but this time he’ll do so against some unlikely, and, perhaps, unwanted competition: LIV Golf players.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: All 24 golfers playing at Quail Hollow, ranked

Despite what the naysayers will have you believe, the show will go on this week at Quail Hollow, site of the 14th Presidents Cup. LIV Golf has robbed captain Trevor Immelman and his International team of a handful of its top players, leaving Davis Love III and his American squad (which lost some decent names, too) a hefty -500 favorite, per the DraftKings Sportsbook. Based on those odds, this thing might as well be over.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy