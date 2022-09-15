ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham to host ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral

By Naomi Clarke
 5 days ago

Broadcasters Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will host ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral, the broadcaster has announced.

Their programming will start at 9.30am on September 19 and will cover the historic funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

It will also follow the military procession escorting the late monarch through London to Windsor Castle and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Bradby and Etchingham will be joined by guests and royal experts throughout the day, while other reporters will be staged at key landmarks.

Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale will lead the reporting from Westminster Abbey, while royal editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be stationed with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks, Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects, while Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

The coverage will be previewed on Good Morning Britain and followed by ITV Regional News and an extended Evening News.

A documentary chronicling the lead-up to the funeral, titled Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers, will air at 7.30pm.

There will be a further documentary programme focusing on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News’ James Mates.

An extended News at Ten presented by Bradby will follow.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

This comes as ITV and other UK networks continue to adjust their schedules around coverage of the Queen’s death.

A continuous livestream of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has been set up by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and ITV.

Thousands have tuned in to watch mourners file solemnly past the coffin to pay their respects.

The Independent

