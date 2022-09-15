ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade

AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14: Here are five reasons to upgrade from an older model

While at first it doesn’t seem like an obvious upgrade, there are a lot of reasons to update your old phone to the iPhone 14. More than just saving a few bucks, there are important upgrades compared to the previous generation. iPhone 14 is way more repairable than previous...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#First Apple Store#The Apple Store
9to5Mac

iOS 16.1 beta 2 now available to developers, here’s what’s new

A week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple is seeding beta 2 to developers. This version brings Clean Energy Charging, Live Activities API support, and more. Here’s what’s new. Today’s build is 20B5050f. Apple is bringing several new features for iOS 16.1. Here are them:. Live...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers

Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
ENTERTAINMENT
9to5Mac

Second tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 beta now available for developers

A week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 2 and watchOS 9.1 beta 2 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 now available ahead of October release

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 8 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura. Today’s build...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging

MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Review: Insta360 Link 4K webcam takes auto-tracking and desk view beyond Apple’s Continuity Camera

Insta360 has been on a roll with product launches over the last year. That has included the X3 candy-bar style camera, the ONE RS, and ONE RS Twin Edition modular action cam. Recently the company made the move into webcams with the 4K, AI-powered Insta360 Link. After testing it out, here are my thoughts on this slick 3-axis gimbal 4K webcam including how it compares to Apple’s Continuity Camera.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Belfius brings Apple Pay support to Bancontact cardholders in Belgium

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple had been working with the Bancontact network to make its cards compatible with Apple Pay. We later confirmed the news by Belfius Bank, which has now officially launched Apple Pay support for Bancontact cardholders in Belgium. Bancontact cards now compatible with Apple Pay.
NFL
9to5Mac

iOS 16.1 beta 2 no longer wants your permission to paste every single time

Alongside the addition of a redesigned battery percentage icon, today’s iOS 16.1 beta 2 release also fixes the incessant copy-and-paste notifications that have been plaguing iOS 16 and iPhone 14 users. With today’s update, your iPhone will no longer repeatedly ask your permission to copy and paste into an app.
