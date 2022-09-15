Read full article on original website
AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade
AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
iPhone 14: Here are five reasons to upgrade from an older model
While at first it doesn’t seem like an obvious upgrade, there are a lot of reasons to update your old phone to the iPhone 14. More than just saving a few bucks, there are important upgrades compared to the previous generation. iPhone 14 is way more repairable than previous...
How Apple could expand iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to Apple Pay, notifications, more
If there’s been one consensus on the iPhone 14 Pro’s new Dynamic Island, it’s that it doesn’t yet do much. The feature is clearly in its early days, and support throughout iOS 16 is a mixed bag. A new round of concepts from friend of the site Parker Ortolani imagines ways Apple could take Dynamic Island to the next level.
iOS 16.1 beta 2: These are the new features and changes coming with the latest update
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers. The update, which is expected to be released to the public in October, comes with some interesting changes and new features. Read on as we detail what’s new with iOS 16.1 beta 2. Redesigned battery indicator. One of the...
iOS 16.1 beta 2 now available to developers, here’s what’s new
A week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple is seeding beta 2 to developers. This version brings Clean Energy Charging, Live Activities API support, and more. Here’s what’s new. Today’s build is 20B5050f. Apple is bringing several new features for iOS 16.1. Here are them:. Live...
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
Track medications and supplements on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works
The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users. A major new feature is the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature. Brought to you...
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test: How it holds up compared to the Samsung S22 Ultra [Video]
IPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with Apple’s ceramic shield that’s custom made from Gorilla Glass maker Corning. And the back is comprised of what the company calls dual-ion glass. YouTuber PhoneBuff is out with a detailed drop test to see how the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds up compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
Second tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 beta now available for developers
A week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 2 and watchOS 9.1 beta 2 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 8 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura. Today’s build...
Astropad launches Darkboard, an ultralight and ergonomic drawing surface for iPad Pro and Air
The company behind the popular Astropad Studio professional drawing software and Luna Display is launching a brand-new product. Meticulously designed for artists, Astropad’s Darkboard is an ultralight and ergonomic drawing surface for iPad Pro and Air that is lightweight, secure, and comfortable. After previously teasing Darkboard as coming this...
ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging
MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
App Association sponsorship claimed to give Apple undue influence without membership
Apple gets caught up in all kinds of controversy, from antitrust issues to advertising, but one of the stranger ones concerns the company’s involvement with The App Association. A piece this morning claims that the company exerts significant influence over a body designed to represent developers, when their interests...
9to5Mac Daily: September 19, 2022 – Dynamic Island tidbits, iPhone 14 Pro flaw
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor will...
Review: Insta360 Link 4K webcam takes auto-tracking and desk view beyond Apple’s Continuity Camera
Insta360 has been on a roll with product launches over the last year. That has included the X3 candy-bar style camera, the ONE RS, and ONE RS Twin Edition modular action cam. Recently the company made the move into webcams with the 4K, AI-powered Insta360 Link. After testing it out, here are my thoughts on this slick 3-axis gimbal 4K webcam including how it compares to Apple’s Continuity Camera.
Auto Shazam feature described in patent application, can work with AirPods, Apple Headset
You can already switch on an auto Shazam feature on your iPhone, but Apple is envisaging a more intelligent version, which could work with anything from AirPods to an Apple Headset …. Current Shazam options. Currently, you can either manually ask Shazam to identify a song, or set an auto...
Belfius brings Apple Pay support to Bancontact cardholders in Belgium
Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple had been working with the Bancontact network to make its cards compatible with Apple Pay. We later confirmed the news by Belfius Bank, which has now officially launched Apple Pay support for Bancontact cardholders in Belgium. Bancontact cards now compatible with Apple Pay.
iOS 16.1 beta 2 no longer wants your permission to paste every single time
Alongside the addition of a redesigned battery percentage icon, today’s iOS 16.1 beta 2 release also fixes the incessant copy-and-paste notifications that have been plaguing iOS 16 and iPhone 14 users. With today’s update, your iPhone will no longer repeatedly ask your permission to copy and paste into an app.
Halide adds iPhone 14 Pro support for 48MP images, new depth capture features, more
With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max now widely available, the folks at Halide are out with a new update to take advantage of the new camera technologies. Halide for iOS has been updated with 48MP ProRaw support, the ability to quickly switch from 48MP to 12MP capture, manual focus for depth capture, and more.
