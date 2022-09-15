ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Squash Hands: Details on This Unsavory Surprise of the Season

Pumpkins, zucchini, and butternut squash are all in abundance during the autumn months. While these savory staples of the season are beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, they can also trigger an unsightly situation when it comes to your skin. It's called 'Squash Hands' and it can cause quite the fright to those who are preparing this fall fruit.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Man Chases Group from After-Hours Club: Lubbock Woman Shot and Killed

A Lubbock woman was shot and killed after she and her friends were chased down from an after-hours club and shot at the morning of Saturday, September 17th. Lubbock Police were made aware of a female victim, 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia, arriving at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. This was at around 4:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

