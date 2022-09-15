Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Woman accused of hitting her 9-year-old daughter at Litchfield Park restaurant
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A Valley mother was arrested after police say she repeatedly hit her young adopted daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant. According to court documents, 42-year-old Stephanie Kane was arrested on Sept. 18 after deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an assault at the Tailgaters Bar and Grill, located near Dysart and Camelback Roads.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The NWS plans...
KOLD-TV
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
12news.com
Neighborhood reacts to intruder who was fatally shot by homeowner
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 23rd Avenue and Danbury Road. A man attempted to enter a home and the homeowner fired a weapon.
12news.com
New details emerge from shooting incident involving Mesa officers
A suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital after being involved in a shooting incident with Mesa officers Monday night. Trisha Hendricks has the details.
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
12news.com
Bike shop burglars caught on tape in Pinal County
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two burglars were caught on security footage breaking into a San Tan Valley bike shop in April. Now, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is now seeking information on the identity of the two suspects. On April 28, PCSO deputies responded to a burglary call...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of scamming an elderly woman out of $3,700 in Chandler. According to police, the woman said that a man showed up at her home on May 23, claiming that he was an employee of AAA and that one of the wheels on her car needed to be fixed.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.
AZFamily
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a teen boy is dead and a teen girl is in the hospital after a utility vehicle rollover crash in Surprise on Monday afternoon. The crash happened in a desert area near 178th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. Firefighters...
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
AZFamily
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
AZFamily
Woman who made suicidal statements has died after crashing car into a wall and home in Goodyear
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.
