Glendale, AZ

Woman accused of hitting her 9-year-old daughter at Litchfield Park restaurant

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A Valley mother was arrested after police say she repeatedly hit her young adopted daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant. According to court documents, 42-year-old Stephanie Kane was arrested on Sept. 18 after deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an assault at the Tailgaters Bar and Grill, located near Dysart and Camelback Roads.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa

No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The NWS plans...
MESA, AZ
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Bike shop burglars caught on tape in Pinal County

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two burglars were caught on security footage breaking into a San Tan Valley bike shop in April. Now, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is now seeking information on the identity of the two suspects. On April 28, PCSO deputies responded to a burglary call...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Man accused of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of scamming an elderly woman out of $3,700 in Chandler. According to police, the woman said that a man showed up at her home on May 23, claiming that he was an employee of AAA and that one of the wheels on her car needed to be fixed.
CHANDLER, AZ
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
PEORIA, AZ
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose

The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
BUCKEYE, AZ

