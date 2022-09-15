Read full article on original website
Pittsfield Cultural Council Celebrates 2022 Awardees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council awarded grants to 31 projects ranging from $200 to $2,013 in 2022. Its 2023 allocation of $48,500 is more than $7,000 higher than the previous year and the awardees will be voted on in November. The application period for 2023 opened on...
New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
MCLA to Host The Onion Co-founder Sept. 29
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will welcome Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer, and founder of humor website The Onion, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dikkers will present MCLA’s Hardman Lecture, "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How...
Barrington Stage Co. Fall Cabaret Series Opens Sept. 30
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, celebrates the reopening of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with a Fall Cabaret Series, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. Named after the Tony-winning...
Williamstown Repair Cafe Begins Sept. 24
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, running from 1 to 4 p.m. The event allows people to bring broken items in order for them to...
Adams Howland Avenue Resurfacing to Begin This Week
ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting roadway resurfacing operations on Route 8, Howland Avenue, beginning this week. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November 2022. The work will be conducted from the north end of the rotary at Friend Street to the Adams and North Adams town line.
PHS Alumni Write Training Book on Terrorists in the Prison System
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School graduates separated by 30 years collaborated on a book urging a change in the way the prison system functions to address terrorism and radicalization. Criminal justice consultant and local radio host Bill Sturgeon and scholar Francesca Spina combined their experience to research...
Lever, Mass Life Sciences Center Announce Health Tech Challenge
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lever is now accepting applications for the Western Mass Health Technology Challenge, open to health technology startups in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Presented in partnership with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), the challenge will award $50,000 to the startup that presents the...
Mounties Pull Out Tie Against Pittsfield
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A late own goal salvaged a point for Mount Greylock as it drew against Pittsfield, 1-1, at home. It was all Pittsfield at the start of the game, and the Generals were rewarded for that pressure in the seventh minute with a great cross from Kasey Miranda into the back post that was finished beautifully by Makai Shepardson from a tight angle.
Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
Pittsfield Selling Rehabbed Home to First-time Homebuyer by Lottery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield is offering a single-family home by lottery sale for $200,000 to a first-time, income-eligible homebuyer. The two-story, fully rehabilitated home at 21 Eleanor Road was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure, said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. "Due...
Facilities Funds on Cheshire Special Town Meeting Warrant
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A special town meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at the former Cheshire School, where voters will decide whether to raise and appropriate more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. The Finance Committee reviewed the warrant at its meeting on Thursday....
Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ
LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
McCann Tech Golfers Top St. Mary's
ADAMS, Mass. — Keeghan Scott carded a 49 and won his match, 4-0, Tuesday to lead the McCann Tech golf team to a 15-9 win over St. Mary's. Logan Driscoll and Nolan Booth also finished at 49 for the Hornets, who improved to 3-1 this fall. Booth posted a...
Lee's Fraser Leads Team to Williams Invitational Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lee's Thomas Fraser carded rounds of 70 and 74 to finish 2-over-par at Taconic Golf Club and lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic men's golf team to the championshp of this weekend's Williams Fall Invitational. The Engineers finished a combined 15 strokes over par at the two-day event, 12...
Petropulos, Mount Greylock Golfers Edge Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hoosac Valley's Ian Capiello earned medalist honors, but the Mount Greylock golf team Tuesday pulled out a 188-192 win at Waubeeka Golf Links. On a rainy, windy day in South Williamstown, the Mounties managed to compile four scores in the 40 to secure the victory. Owen...
Residents Air Grievances on Deming Park Improvements
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city and other stakeholders say parking is a long-standing issue at Deming Park and want to address it with a larger, one-way parking lot. Abutters are skeptical. Around 15 residents attended a public hearing for the proposed improvements to the park on Monday at Sacred...
Central Berkshire Record Show Returns October 2
DALTON, Mass. — After a successful inaugural event in the spring, the Central Berkshire Record Show is returning this fall at the Stationery Factory. Hosted by Berkshirecat Productions, it will feature two dozen vinyl dealers, CDs, cassettes, music memorabilia, food truck fare, local craft beer and drinks, and consistent DJ sets.
Pittsfield Teenager Facing Drug Trafficking, Firearms Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a teenager on firearms and drug charges. According to Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Arena, police were informed on Monday that the 17-year-old juvenile was in possession of a firearm and a warrant was issued for his arrest. When he was arrested shortly afterward, police...
Wahconah Volleyball Improves to 6-0
DALTON, Mass. — McKenzie LaBier had six kills Tuesday to lead the Wahconah volleyball team to a four-set win over Greenfield. LaBier also recorded four blocks in the 25-9, 25-13, 18-25, 25-12 victory as Wahconah remained unbeaten this fall. Hannah Friedman served six aces and notched three kills. Jennah...
