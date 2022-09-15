'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been out injured for most of this season after enjoying a good set of pre-season friendlies with the club.

The Frenchman has been through difficult times as well as good times at Old Trafford since joining in 2015.

One of the more prolonged difficult periods was his time under former United manager Jose Mourinho, who the Frenchman says took the decision to take his number nine shirt off him (Which he was later given back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer).

Paul Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, spoke to Bonus Code Bets about Martial's quotes (Which you can read here ):

Anthony Martial IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“I could not believe that the club allowed that to happen. Because of bringing in one player on a short term (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) you’re affecting the player who’s on a long-term contract. As a manager, Jose Mourinho should never have allowed that to happen.”

"Everyone was shocked by what actually happened. So, I’d be very surprised that something like that was to ever happen again at Manchester United.”

He finished: “Jose Mourinho is not a very good manager because he managed that situation totally wrong. It became very personal with Martial and that’s mostly why he gave his number away to someone else and numbers are a big part of footballers today.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon