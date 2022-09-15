ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision

By Rhys James
 5 days ago

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been out injured for most of this season after enjoying a good set of pre-season friendlies with the club.

The Frenchman has been through difficult times as well as good times at Old Trafford since joining in 2015.

One of the more prolonged difficult periods was his time under former United manager Jose Mourinho, who the Frenchman says took the decision to take his number nine shirt off him (Which he was later given back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer).

Paul Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, spoke to Bonus Code Bets about Martial's quotes (Which you can read here ):

Anthony Martial

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“I could not believe that the club allowed that to happen. Because of bringing in one player on a short term (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) you’re affecting the player who’s on a long-term contract. As a manager, Jose Mourinho should never have allowed that to happen.”

"Everyone was shocked by what actually happened. So, I’d be very surprised that something like that was to ever happen again at Manchester United.”

He finished: “Jose Mourinho is not a very good manager because he managed that situation totally wrong. It became very personal with Martial and that’s mostly why he gave his number away to someone else and numbers are a big part of footballers today.”

Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta claims his decision to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest EVER player was a 'pure gut feeling'... and says he simply told the 15-year-old to 'enjoy' making history in Brentford win

For a brief moment it looked like Ethan Nwaneri was about to make Premier League history and then sheepishly slip off quietly back to Arsenal's dressing room. But his teammates were not about to let his incredible moment, after becoming the league's new youngest ever player aged 15 years and 181 days, pass without the fanfare it and he deserved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER
