ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 23

Jim O'Grady
5d ago

Democrats cause all these problems but have no idea how to fix them. Keep voting Democrat Chicago!

Reply(6)
11
MysticalMichael
5d ago

These homeless encampments are a threat to public health and safety. Move them into hotels and motels like was done for illegal immigrants. Provide them with holistic services to change the inner and outer state of being so that they can become useful and productive to themselves and society.

Reply(1)
3
frank
5d ago

round them all up. either they to shelters or they go on-ward somewhere else.

Reply
7
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Problems Persist At Rogers Park Affordable Housing Complex Even After Major Renovation, Tenants Say

ROGERS PARK — A renovation to fix problems at an affordable housing complex in Rogers Park has instead caused more issues than it solved, tenants said. The Northpoint Apartments in the 7700 block of North Paulina Street underwent a $21 million renovation recently after being purchased by prominent development firm Related Midwest. Northpoint is a 12-building, 304-unit development that includes federally subsidized Section 8 housing.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s How You Can Help Hermosa’s Kelvyn Park Get A Native Garden And A Play Space For Kids

HERMOSA — Hermosa residents and groups are trying to raise $10,000 to upgrade Kelvyn Park, the neighborhood’s largest park, so it’ll be more kid-friendly. The 10-acre park has greenery and a playground, but it doesn’t have specific, enhanced programs, said Lee Helmer, executive director of the Hermosa Neighborhood Association and vice president of the Kelvyn Park Advisory Council. Now, the neighborhood group and the advisory council are fundraising so they can create a native garden and a nature play space for kids.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course

Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Field House#City Hall#The Park Advisory Council
blockclubchicago.org

West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’

DOUGLASS PARK — West Siders held their own music festival Saturday to protest Riot Fest taking over a portion of nearby Douglass Park over the weekend. The People’s Music Fest was held Saturday at the corner of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard as a part of residents’ long-running effort to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy