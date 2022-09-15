Read full article on original website
Related
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Diamondback Energy Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Investors Choosing These Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Aurora Cannabis Reports 2022 Q4 Earnings: Revenue Flat Sequentially At C$50.2M, CEO Optimistic
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB, a Canadian global company in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets; recently announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:. Medical Cannabis:. Medical cannabis net revenue was $36.6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock. Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much." When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG,...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
Benzinga
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investors Beware: Nvidia Stock Is 'Locked In A Pretty Substantial Downtrend'
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA just announced a new line of graphics chips, but Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says new product lines won't be enough to pull the stock out of its recent slump. "The new gaming chip is great, but this stock has been locked in a pretty substantial downtrend...
Chamath Palihapitiya Liquidating 2 SPACs: Are Dreams Of Creating The Next Berkshire Hathaway Over?
Known by many as the SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names associated with the growing number of blank check companies taking private companies public. When SPACs were hot with the market, Palihapitiya was loved by investors and companies. Years later, Palihapitiya has been less active in...
Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, Binance Reportedly In The Lead To Buy Voyager Digital's Assets
The assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ have attracted the highest bids from cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited persons familiar with the situation. According to the WSJ, the current offer from Binance is around $50 million, which is only...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $3.37 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.2K shares, making up 572.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Innovative Ind Props 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Innovative Ind Props IIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.65%. Currently, Innovative Ind Props has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion. Buying $1000 In IIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IIPR stock...
Looking Into Duke Energy's Recent Short Interest
Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) short percent of float has fallen 9.52% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.27 million shares sold short, which is 0.95% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS・
What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0