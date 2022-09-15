ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Looking Into Duke Energy's Recent Short Interest

Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) short percent of float has fallen 9.52% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.27 million shares sold short, which is 0.95% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
