Pike County, OH

Fox 19

Chief deputy coroner, BCI agent testify in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - BCI Agent Todd Fortner and Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s office who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims, both testified Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. The 30-year-old man has pleaded...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

BCI agents testify as Pike County massacre trial enters second week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Monday as the Pike County massacre trial resumed. Special Agent Shane Hanshaw returned to the stand for cross-examination by the defense after he testified for some seven hours Friday for the prosecution. He was among scores...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 6: What Monday looked like in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The sixth day of trial in George W. Wager IV’s trial in Pike County was full of more days with BCI agents. They testified to ballistics and blood splatters, and how they documented and photographed the crime scenes. It was very forensic driven, but no new details were released that really would make or break the case.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged with murder following Pike shooting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Monroe Jackson, 56, was booked in the Pike County Detention Center Monday night, following the shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Police have not yet released very many details about the incident, but...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman allegedly charged Huntington officers with scissors

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington man allegedly bites officer on head

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Davis St. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man that had allegedly been threatening to harm himself. Upon arrival, the man […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

