Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Deputy Hamilton County coroner testifies in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are expected to testify Tuesday as the Pike County massacre trial continues. The murder trial of George Wagner IV is now its second full week.
Fox 19
Chief deputy coroner, BCI agent testify in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - BCI Agent Todd Fortner and Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s office who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims, both testified Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. The 30-year-old man has pleaded...
Fox 19
BCI agents testify as Pike County massacre trial enters second week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Monday as the Pike County massacre trial resumed. Special Agent Shane Hanshaw returned to the stand for cross-examination by the defense after he testified for some seven hours Friday for the prosecution. He was among scores...
Pike County murders trial: Forensic testimony continues into Monday
The second week of testimony continued Monday in the trial of George Wagner IV who, along with several of his family members, is accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Pike County murder trial: Coroner describes two of eight victims autopsied
A forensic pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office is expected to take the stand as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued Tuesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 6: What Monday looked like in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The sixth day of trial in George W. Wager IV’s trial in Pike County was full of more days with BCI agents. They testified to ballistics and blood splatters, and how they documented and photographed the crime scenes. It was very forensic driven, but no new details were released that really would make or break the case.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
WLWT 5
Day 5 of George Wagner's murder trial centers on missing recording device, safe filled with guns
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jurors in George Wagner IV's murder trial spent the latter half of Monday looking at images of a large safe that belonged to murder victim Chris Rhoden Sr. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Todd Fortner testified that images showed handguns, at least 16 long guns, more than $20,000 in cash and small bags of drugs.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
WLWT 5
Pike County trial: Murder victim Kenneth Rhoden's family members give chilling testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio — Donald Stone, 50, turned to a box of tissues to help keep his composure during another day of chilling testimony in George Wagner's murder trial. "Do you recognize that photo?" prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Stone. "Yes," said Stone, Kenneth Rhoden's cousin. "And can you tell us...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County murder trial: Testimony centers on final victim discovered
On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.
Pike county murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
The conclusion to the first week of testimony in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV begins Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
