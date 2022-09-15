Registration for the Little Manchester Road Race will open on Oct. 1, the Manchester Road Race Committee announced Friday. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids, and it marks the start of our race week activities prior to the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day,” Manchester Road Race Committee president Dr. Tris Carta said in a release. “The number of entrants is limited, so we are urging everyone to register as soon as possible.”

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO