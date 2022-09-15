Jefferson Park Smoke Shop Closed For Building Violations As Owner Faces Charges Of Selling Cannabis To Undercover Cops

Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjcking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
Video shows Chicago police open fire from unmarked car that resulted in criminal charges
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both.
Judge won’t block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago police officers
A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers.
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police trade gunfire with suspect in Pilsen
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday showing a July 22nd shootout between Chicago police and a suspect in the Pilsen neighborhood. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
Video shows patrons at West Town bar scramble after shots fired
CHICAGO - A West Town bar says it was the target of a random shooting Friday night. According to a Facebook post from The Aberdeen Tap, the victim was on the patio when they were struck by gunfire. Chicago police said the victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Man shot, woman robbed outside of restaurant in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.A woman was sitting in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said two male offenders tried to get in the victim's car, and took the woman's purse at gunpoint before leaving the scene in the Nissan pickup truck. The woman was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
Surveillance video shows Chicago police sergeant, officer shoot unarmed man in Pilsen in July
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released surveillance video showing two police officers shooting an unarmed man in July in the Pilsen neighborhood, days after those officers were charged with multiple felonies.The video shows officers opening fire from inside their unmarked squad car on July 22 on 18th Street near Morgan Street.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct. Their defense attorneys had asked a judge to block COPA from releasing the video, claiming the footage would...
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
Body camera footage offers new details on Chicago police shooting of teenager
A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager early Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, and it was caught on camera. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it received video footage of the incident and shared an update.
Surveillance video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
CHICAGO — A police source told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in the 700 block of E. Grand around 1 p.m. Monday, and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in ‘very critical […]
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
