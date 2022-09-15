Jefferson Park Smoke Shop Closed For Building Violations As Owner Faces Charges Of Selling Cannabis To Undercover Cops

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.A woman was sitting in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said two male offenders tried to get in the victim's car, and took the woman's purse at gunpoint before leaving the scene in the Nissan pickup truck. The woman was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO