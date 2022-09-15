Read full article on original website
Fall arts festival coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is hosting the Local Arts Fall Festival next month. DBA president Joseph Wessner says that what used to be called the Black River Fall Festival now goes by its acronym, LAFF. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fostering Futures, a CHJC (Children’s Home of Jefferson County) program, will host a Kinship Awareness Color Fun 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, September 25 at the Remington Recreational Trail in Canton. Tiffany Forsythe appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the...
Grants for Artists in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets. She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge...
Bee Gees Gold - Tribute
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets $40/$45/$50 (Side/Center/Premium) Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315- 686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri) Sponsored by Allan Newell. John Acosta as Bee Gees lead singer Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees tributes all over the world. From his look...
Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is asking 7th and 8th graders to tell them what makes their community special. It’s all part of the NNYCF’S 2022-2023 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge. The foundation’s Mary Perrine and Watertown High School junior Maya Voss...
Poltergeist 40th Anniversary - Back on the Big Screen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - here!” A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings’ home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.
National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with the costs of building a new YMCA in downtown Watertown. The utility company presented a $550,000 check. Part of the money, $300,000 will go to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to help with...
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the end of an era for Tim and Deb McAtee: they’re selling Dry Hill Ski Area to Pat and Boo Jareo. “Definitely bittersweet after 40 years. I found I’m having a hard time letting go, even though I know it’s time to do it, so a lot of emotions,” said Tim.
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.
Gary Dillabough, 76, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary Dillabough, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born February 20, 1946 in Massena by his late parents, John & Violet (Oney) Dillabough. He attended school in Colton, NY. Gary’s...
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours...
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. That’s because antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts:. This is what happens when people who don’t understand guns write gun laws. Sarah Moore.
Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family. Rebecca passed away at home...
Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. She was born November 12, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Leonard and Myrtle (Hayden) Bombard. In 1937 she moved with her parents and her sister, Shirley, to Clayton, where her parents purchased and operated what would become Bombards’ Cozy Inn on State Street.
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
