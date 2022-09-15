CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO