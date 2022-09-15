Read full article on original website
Trolley Museum to dedicate mural
EAST WINDSOR — A mural completed over the summer at the Connecticut Trolley Museum will be dedicated in October. The ceremony for the “Instagrammable” mural will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 during the museum’s annual pumpkin patch event. The mural was created as part...
Hispanic Day celebration Saturday
MANCHESTER — The town will hold a Hispanic Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leisure Labs, Mahoney Recreation Center, 110 Cedar St. The free event, sponsored by the Manchester Latino Affairs Council, will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Annual 5K to support officer mental health
EAST HARTFORD — Believe 208 will host its eighth annual Run for the Brave and Finest 5K race on Sunday to support mental health initiatives for police officers. The yearly event began after the suicide of former East Hartford police officer Paul Buchanan in 2013. “Since that tragic day,...
New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut. The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state. He cashed the...
Registration for Little Manchester Road Race begins Oct. 1
Registration for the Little Manchester Road Race will open on Oct. 1, the Manchester Road Race Committee announced Friday. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids, and it marks the start of our race week activities prior to the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day,” Manchester Road Race Committee president Dr. Tris Carta said in a release. “The number of entrants is limited, so we are urging everyone to register as soon as possible.”
Affordable housing to get upgrade
EAST HARTFORD — After more than two decades, two affordable housing apartment complexes in East Hartford and Hartford are due for a makeover. Bids are being accepted from subcontractors to renovate Easton Place in East Hartford and Dillon Place in Hartford. “It’s been 22 years since they’ve been rehabbed...
Journal Inquirer
Coventry farmer in corn field file
Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer. He joined the JI in September 2021 and graduated from UConn. In addition to reporting, he is an avid hiker and guitarist, with his prized possession being his Fender Jazzmaster.
Route 94 culvert replacement stops traffic only in Hebron
There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of the culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. “Route 94 will be closed from September 18, 2022 to November 19, 2022,” the state Department of Transportation...
East Hartford man charged in parking lot stabbing
An East Hartford man is accused of stabbing a woman as she sat in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Thursday on Spencer Street in Manchester. Police tracked down and arrested the man, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, after he fled the scene. He was held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to appear for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.
Man charged with motorcycle racing in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man has been charged with racing his motorcycle on Troy Road and hitting two trees. Police say a witness saw Darian Alexander-Schworm, 18, racing another vehicle on Aug. 25, which led to his motorcycle veering of the road and hitting the trees. Alexander-Schworm was...
Council to discuss using relief funds to hire consultant
VERNON — The Town Council will consider appropriating up to $400,000 of federal pandemic relief funds toward hiring a consultant for road and sidewalk improvements at its meeting tonight. WHAT: At their meeting tonight, the Town Council will discuss appropriating up to $400,000 in federal pandemic relief funds toward...
Part of Route 94 closed until Nov. 19
Route 94, Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury and Gilead Street in Hebron, will be closed between routes 83 and 85 until Nov. 19 for an emergency replacement of the culvert that takes the road over Foot Sawmill Brook. The state Department of Transportation said traffic would be routed on a 13.2-mile...
Fire department to dredge pond to restore hydrant
STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department is looking for a contractor to help with dredging a pond to restore functionality to a fire hydrant. The pond is next to the driveway leading to the fire station at 144 West Stafford Road and has a dry fire hydrant installed for fire fighting, fire officials said in a request for proposals from contractors.
Coventry names its first teacher of the year
COVENTRY — Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has always been inspired to become an educator. DuBois was recently recognized for her commitment to teaching by being named the town’s first-ever teacher of the year for 2023. When she was in first grade herself, DuBois...
Journal Inquirer
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
During one day in May, Mekhi Watson, a biracial senior at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, heard two students use the n-word while he walked the halls. At his junior high school, it wouldn’t have been tolerated. The consequences would have been swift. But it’s different at Coginchaug, he said.
Journal Inquirer
Enfield woman killed, passenger injured in Sunday crash on I-91
An Enfield woman died Sunday afternoon from injuries suffered in a single car accident on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police have identified the woman as Eralda Xhaxha, 32. State police said Xhaxha was driving north on I-91 shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle swerved off the...
Windsor motorcyclist dies from Route 72 accident
State police have identified a Windsor man who died in an accident Sunday in Plainville as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. According to state police, Alston was riding a motorcycle east on Route 72, when, for an unknown reason, he struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. State police...
Journal Inquirer
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
Journal Inquirer
Diamantis: Officials ‘set trap’ on retirement
The attorney for Kosta Diamantis, the former state official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, argued Monday that the governor’s top lieutenants created an unbearable working environment for him and “set a trap” that forced him to retire rather than fight an investigation into the school construction grant program that he oversaw.
