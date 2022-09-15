Read full article on original website
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
What happens if Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine? Biden has a choice to make
Russian forces are in retreat yet Nato still holds back for fear of what a humiliated Putin might do. But now is precisely the time to step up the pressure
Blinken says China and India’s concerns about Putin’s Ukraine war increase ‘the pressure on Russia to end the aggression’
Washington CNN — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the concerns of China and India about Russia’s war in Ukraine are reflective of the global apprehension about the months-long conflict, and said he believes “it increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression.”
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
Daily Beast
Putin’s Plot to Charm China Is About to Go Full Blast
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are gearing up to meet each other in Uzbekistan in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Putin invaded Ukraine in February. The two will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian ambassador to China,...
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
Russia’s version of Madonna breaks with Putin, slams Ukraine war for making Russia a ‘pariah’ state
Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has publicly condemned the Ukraine war. One of Russia’s biggest pop stars has issued a scathing condemnation of the war in Ukraine, and said her government may ostracize her for doing it. Alla Pugacheva, who has been a huge star in Russia for decades,...
Russia is trying to sell other countries the new 'cutting-edge' tank that Moscow itself apparently doesn't really want to buy
Russia's state-run arms maker is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export. The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with features said to match or exceed those of NATO's tanks. But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, raising doubt about its ability to build them. Russia wants other...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a...
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
Russia accuses Ukraine of killing nationalist's daughter, Putin gives her award
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services on Monday of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called "evil".
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
Moscow’s influence in the Caucasus and central Asia is being unravelled by its ‘special military operation’
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict.
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes war gains over Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation...
Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.
