KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Liberty Campus remodeling project making progress
Grand Island's Veterans Home Campus, now called Liberty Campus, is being remodeled to serve as senior and low-income housing and as rental properties. Grand Island City Council heard an update on the project Tuesday evening. The property was transferred to Omaha-based White Lotus Group on Jan. 15, 2020, explained Regional...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hastings Museum spearheading city's 150th celebration today
The Hastings Museum is inviting the public to a birthday party for the community’s sesquicentennial. An exhibit already will commemorate the occasion. The anniversary celebration will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the museum. Museum admission will be free. This year is the 150th anniversary of the founding...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Blue Hill thrift store donating to local causes
BLUE HILL — Offering items like home goods, children’s books and racks and racks of different kinds and sizes of clothing, the Blue Hill Treasure Trove is meeting a couple of needs here locally. The store’s grand reopening began Thursday and continued Friday and Saturday. The thrift store...
