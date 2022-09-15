ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?

I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls

If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Accidents
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#City Limits#Police#Accident#Dakota News Now#North Weber
Hot 104.7

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KKLS-FM Hot 104.7 (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll

The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hot 104.7

Brooke and Jeffrey Phone Tap: ‘Don’t Offend the Japanese Prince’ – Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming

I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
LEOTA, MN
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy