What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KKLS-FM Hot 104.7 (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300.
Here’s How You Can Win Up to $30,000 This Fall with Sioux Falls’ Hot 104.7
Ready to manifest some major money? You could fill up your tank AND your bank when you Win Cash, up to $30,000! Here's what you need to know:. Listen to us for the codes you need to enter Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll
The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
Brooke and Jeffrey Phone Tap: ‘Don’t Offend the Japanese Prince’ – Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
USD, SDSU, USF and Augustana With a Sweep on the Football Field Saturday
It was a great weekend for the local universities in and around the Sioux Empire as all four of them won on Saturday. USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF all picked up wins on Saturday on the football field. The University of South Dakota picked up their first win of the...
The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming
I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
