(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the happiest states in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 9th-happiest in the U.S. In the individual categories WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 13th for emotional and physical wellbeing and has the 7th-best work environment. Nebraska also has the 5th-best divorce rate, 4th-best adequate sleep rate, and 3rd-best volunteer rate. WalletHub says the happiest state in the U.S. is Hawaii and the least happy is West Virginia. A full list of states is available here.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO