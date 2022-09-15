Read full article on original website
Nebraska Patrol provides carrier enforcement training to 13 agencies
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division has provided troopers and officers from more than a dozen other agencies with skills and knowledge to better serve their communities. Last week, NSP held a series of training sessions focused on multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicles inspections. “After the...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska State Patrol trooper finds suspected cocaine during traffic stop
YORK, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Twenty pounds of suspected cocaine is now off Interstate 80 after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest. The bust was made near York about 90 minutes west of Omaha. According to the State Patrol, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during a traffic stop.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police struggle to meet FBI's new data-reporting standards
When the Nebraska Crime Commission released its 2021 Crime in Nebraska report in July, the report’s authors included one crucial caveat to drawing any conclusions from the data: Crime reports from Omaha were missing. The Omaha Police Department has yet to comply with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System,...
Sioux City Journal
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
klkntv.com
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
1011now.com
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
KETV.com
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
Is the pandemic over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'
When asked ‘is the pandemic over’ by a reporter after a press conference at a Capitol this morning in Lincoln, Gov. Pete Ricketts responded.
Kearney Hub
Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources
KEARNEY — Tell somebody. That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives. Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol finds 10 pounds of meth, handgun during stop
YORK, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper arrested someone after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The stop happened on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at an Interstate 80 rest stop near York. Officials said a trooper stopped 31-year-old Monica Morales traveling eastbound when...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
iheart.com
Nebraska Named Top-Ten Happiest State In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the happiest states in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 9th-happiest in the U.S. In the individual categories WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 13th for emotional and physical wellbeing and has the 7th-best work environment. Nebraska also has the 5th-best divorce rate, 4th-best adequate sleep rate, and 3rd-best volunteer rate. WalletHub says the happiest state in the U.S. is Hawaii and the least happy is West Virginia. A full list of states is available here.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
doniphanherald.com
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
Nebraska Pardons Board says no pardon for Earnest Jackson
Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.
hppr.org
A Nebraska college promised to honor student after her suicide. Her family says ‘they’re hiding it’
When more than three years of “emotionally draining litigation” between a Nebraska college and the parents of a 19-year-old student who died by suicide ended with a settlement, both sides promised to turn the tragedy into an opportunity. Chadron State College and the Nebraska State College System agreed...
