Chick-fil-A employee in Florida tackles and stops would-be carjacker 00:35

Okaloosa County, Florida (CBS) -- Above and beyond. A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is living up to the company's well-known willingness to help by tackling and stopping a would-be carjacker.

The man in the video, 43-year-old William Branch, has been arrested and faces charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery.