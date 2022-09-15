ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs ferry service

Like many Portlanders, I’m disappointed that we don’t yet have a passenger ferry service on the Willamette and Columbia rivers as envisioned by the Friends of Frog Ferry. (“Frog Ferry put on indefinite pause, cites lack of funding and city support,” Sept. 6) I’m disappointed because...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike

The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Annual Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 24

Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premier meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes more than 3,000 student athletes. Eighteen different races will take place throughout the afternoon, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating with the Jim Danner Championship featuring 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Friendstoberfest at Culmination Brewing celebrates friendships, craft beer collaborations and sausage

Culmination Brewing on Saturday will host Friendstoberfest, a daylong beer festival in Portland to celebrate friendship, four German-style beer collaborations, sausages created to pair with those beers, and guest taps. The Northeast Portland brewery is making collaboration beers with Ruse Brewing of Southeast Portland, Widmer Brothers’ Innovation Brewery of North...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Pdx Traffic Alerts
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers add 14 staff members

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin on Tuesday announced the addition of 14 new hires to the basketball operations staff, boosting the organization a week before training camp opens in Santa Barbara, Calif. The additions:. Jonah Herscu: Herscu joins as an assistant coach after spending the past three seasons...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Redesign racetrack streets

As violent street takeovers continue to plague Portland, the city must take decisive action. (“Portland street racing deaths, injuries continue 1 year after city cracks down on illegal activity,” Sept. 7) Law enforcement has a role to play, but street design is an overlooked solution to this crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland travel startup TrovaTrip raises $15 million

A Northwest Portland startup that facilitates group travel said Tuesday it has raised an additional $15 million, reporting rapid growth as the pandemic wanes. TrovaTrip facilitates multiday travel to international destinations. It offers tools to help hosts gauge interest in potential destinations, helps them budget and price the excursion and market the trip. Its clients include social media personalities seeking to boost revenue by arranging trips with their online followers.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Oregonian

Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district

Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships

Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Shooting reported near Northgate Park in North Portland; victim later dies at hospital

A gunshot victim arrived at a Portland hospital in a private car Monday evening and later died there, police said. The shooting appears to have occurred near Northgate Park in North Portland. Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the park at about 7:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. The officers found evidence of a shooting but no one at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy