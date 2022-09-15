Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland Tuesday weather: Another pleasant, sunny day; chance of rain arrives Wednesday
Portland will see another pleasant, late-summer day Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the skies will be sunny and clear, with little to no wind. The high will reach 83 degrees Fahrenheit. The air quality at 6 a.m. is good in most of the city, sensors indicate; a few areas...
Readers respond: Portland needs ferry service
Like many Portlanders, I’m disappointed that we don’t yet have a passenger ferry service on the Willamette and Columbia rivers as envisioned by the Friends of Frog Ferry. (“Frog Ferry put on indefinite pause, cites lack of funding and city support,” Sept. 6) I’m disappointed because...
Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike
The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 24
Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premier meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes more than 3,000 student athletes. Eighteen different races will take place throughout the afternoon, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating with the Jim Danner Championship featuring 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area.
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
Friendstoberfest at Culmination Brewing celebrates friendships, craft beer collaborations and sausage
Culmination Brewing on Saturday will host Friendstoberfest, a daylong beer festival in Portland to celebrate friendship, four German-style beer collaborations, sausages created to pair with those beers, and guest taps. The Northeast Portland brewery is making collaboration beers with Ruse Brewing of Southeast Portland, Widmer Brothers’ Innovation Brewery of North...
Milo McIver partially reopens after ‘terrifying’ wildfire, as one homeowner sifts through debris
Orange plastic fencing lined the main road into Milo McIver State Park near Estacada on Monday, cordoning off charred forest where a fire encroached Sept. 9, forcing nearby residents to evacuate homes and about 200 campers to flee. Trees singed with black stood along the roadway, their leaves crispy and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to climb Mount St. Helens during peak season
So you want to climb a mountain. Scratch that — a volcano. For many, especially those living in the Pacific Northwest, climbing Mount St. Helens is a great way to dip your toes into mountaineering. Prior to the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, the mountain stood at 9,677...
Portland Trail Blazers add 14 staff members
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin on Tuesday announced the addition of 14 new hires to the basketball operations staff, boosting the organization a week before training camp opens in Santa Barbara, Calif. The additions:. Jonah Herscu: Herscu joins as an assistant coach after spending the past three seasons...
Readers respond: Redesign racetrack streets
As violent street takeovers continue to plague Portland, the city must take decisive action. (“Portland street racing deaths, injuries continue 1 year after city cracks down on illegal activity,” Sept. 7) Law enforcement has a role to play, but street design is an overlooked solution to this crisis.
Portland travel startup TrovaTrip raises $15 million
A Northwest Portland startup that facilitates group travel said Tuesday it has raised an additional $15 million, reporting rapid growth as the pandemic wanes. TrovaTrip facilitates multiday travel to international destinations. It offers tools to help hosts gauge interest in potential destinations, helps them budget and price the excursion and market the trip. Its clients include social media personalities seeking to boost revenue by arranging trips with their online followers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TriMet express to Gresham: 12 things to know about the new FX2-Division bus line
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
Missing Portland girl, 7, ‘sleeping the whole time’ after family’s car stolen with her in back seat
About 10 minutes after an Amber Alert went out about a missing 7-year-old Portland girl who had been sleeping in her family’s car when it was stolen, police officers doing a grid search found a car matching the description parked less than a block from Laurelhurst Park. When they...
Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district
Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships
Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
5 musts for the Trail Blazers to contend: 1 - Damian Lillard must play like an MVP
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will be coming off of their worst season since 2005-06 when they open training camp. That team went 21-61 (.256 winning percentage) before starting a three-year climb toward a winning season, which came again during the 2008-09 season (54-28). The Blazers finished 27-55 (.329) last...
Shooting reported near Northgate Park in North Portland; victim later dies at hospital
A gunshot victim arrived at a Portland hospital in a private car Monday evening and later died there, police said. The shooting appears to have occurred near Northgate Park in North Portland. Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the park at about 7:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. The officers found evidence of a shooting but no one at the scene.
Photos: Jesuit volleyball makes quick work of Mountainside in Metro League action
The Jesuit volleyball team was running on all cylinders on Monday night, picking up a straight-sets (25-10, 25-9, 25-19) win over Mountainside. At 5-0 in league, Jesuit currently has a strangle hold on the top position in the Metro League and has yet to lose a match all season. The...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0