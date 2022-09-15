Read full article on original website
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Where and When Can You Stream Catherine Called Birdy?. What Was Production Like For Catherine Called Birdy?. In 1290, Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey), also known as Birdy, is enjoying her splendid teenage years until she is forced to marry by her father. Taking place in the old days of Medieval English, Catherine Called Birdy follows Birdy, a free-spirited, quick-witted girl who lives in the village of Stonebridge. The youngest child of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), Stonebridge is no longer the grand manor that the family is accustomed to. Just like their deteriorating home, Birdy’s family is far from wealthy, and gone are the days when they lived in luxury.
New 'Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer' Trailer Reveals Even More Gruesome Terror
We’re now just one day away from the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime biography series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and production has released one final trailer. Other than an image, nothing more had been teased over recent months in the way of what to expect from Evan Peters’ take on the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Finally, at the end of last week, a flood of new information began to swing our way including an official trailer and interviews with Peters and his co-star, Niecy Nash.
Logan Lerman Joins Joey King In ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Limited Series on Hulu
Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is the latest actor to join the line-up for Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones. The upcoming series is based on the 2017 novel, of the same title, by Georgia Hunter. The eight-episode limited series tells the story of a Jewish family who managed to survive the Holocaust but become tragically separated during World War 2. Desperately trying to survive the ruthlessness of the war, the family clings to the hope of reuniting again.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
8 Characters from ‘Rogue One’ That We Hope Show Up in Andor
The Star Wars universe is about to get bigger. Andor is almost here! Hitting Disney+ Sept. 21st with three new episodes, fans will finally get to see the beginning days of the rebellion against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. The series follows the titular rebel hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and his never-ending fight for freedom.
How to Watch 'Big Sky' Season 3
Mystery fans rejoice, Season 3 of Big Sky is almost here. Subtitled “Deadly Trails”, the third season of the popular crime drama will once again see Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell solving crime and finding happiness in Lewis and Clark County Montana. This season, those crimes will revolve around a campground and hiking trail, hence the subtitle.
'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 4 Missed an Opportunity With Marwa
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) quest for true love in Season 3 and 4 of What We Do In The Shadows has caused plenty of collateral damage. From the destruction of wannabe-human vampires running a self-help cult to the dozens of ex-wives and husbands Nandor revived only to send back into the ether, it’s clear by now that Nandor’s quest for “love” is an unfulfilled, selfish endeavor. We come to see this most clearly in Season 4 in Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), the only one of Nandor’s dozens of spouses he keeps around after reviving. Unlike many of his other wishes, Marwa actually sticks around for more than one episode — but we never get the chance to really know her. Even though Nandor claims she’s the wife he loved the most, he doesn’t seem to care much about her as a person. Over the course of the season, we come to see how selfish Nandor’s actions are, but Marwa herself doesn’t get a resolution.
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Where Did Daemon Go at the End of 'House of the Dragon' Episode 5?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Anyone who knows Westeros knows that they don't ever do weddings in half-measures. If a family isn't being ambushed, then a king is being poisoned. For a while, this Sunday, it seemed as if Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Milly Alcock) wedding celebrations with Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) might go smoothly, with the only real drama being that her step-mother/ex-best-friend showed up in a fashion faux pas dress. But, dramatic entrances aside, a Westerosi wedding isn't complete until someone dies.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
What Is a Palantir from 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 in The Rings of Power.Prime Video’s long-awaited series Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest project to borrow from J.R.R Tolkien’s well-loved Middle-earth, has taken the audience by storm. With well-executed references to canonical events, along with quite a number of backstories for events Tolkien’s ardent fans may be well-versed in, the series almost stands as an unofficial prequel of sorts.
'Game of Thrones' Alum John Bradley & Joanne Froggatt Cast in 'North Shore' on Paramount+
One of John Bradley's next roles will be as a British detective. According to Deadline, Bradley has been cast as Max Wylie in the upcoming Paramount+ series North Shore. In the series, the future of Max's career in the police department is in question, due to Max not appearing to be a team player. The future of Max's marriage is also uncertain, with his wife considering a divorce. Max is then sent to Sydney Harbour in Australia, where British and Australian detectives are sent to investigate the suspicious death of a British cabinet minister's daughter.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
