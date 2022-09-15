ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
WDSU

1 woman killed and another injured on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one woman and injured another in Plum Orchard on Tuesday. According to police, two women were shot in their vehicle on the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 p.m. One of the women was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Student accidentally fires gun on school bus

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department responds to church fire in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire in Tremé on Monday. According to NOFD, a church caught on fire at 1301 Philip St. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

