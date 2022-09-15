Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A beloved holiday tradition will not return to New Orleans this year.
The New Orleans Polar Express will not return this year, with event organizers citing a shortage of workers. The holiday tradition is held annually at the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans. This is not the first time the event has been canceled. The Polar Express Train Ride did not...
New Orleans making national headlines for being the murder capital of the United States
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has been declared the murder capital of the United States for the first half of 2022, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The MCC said when comparing the number of homicides with the population, the homicide rate in New Orleans is significantly higher than in any other American city.
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
Former New Orleans police superintendent asks federal judge to take Mayor Cantrell to trial
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans police superintendent told a federal judge on Sept. 16, that New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is reneging on the settlement of a high-profile lawsuit. According to court records, Warren Riley and Cantrell agreed to a settlement back in August. Riley sued the...
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student shot, killed on Government Street
Funeral arrangements have been set for an LSU student killed last week on Government Street. Allison Rice was found shot to death in her car. She was a senior from Geismar. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting. Rice's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
1 woman killed and another injured on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one woman and injured another in Plum Orchard on Tuesday. According to police, two women were shot in their vehicle on the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 p.m. One of the women was...
Warren Easton High School offering a program for students who want to pursue a career in tourism
NEW ORLEANS — Warren Easton High School now offers a program for students who want to learn hospitality skills for a career after graduation. Jermal Watson, Mikal Green and Logan Evans are juniors at Warren Easton who are part of a program called the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism.
Student accidentally fires gun on school bus
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
New Orleans Fire Department responds to church fire in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire in Tremé on Monday. According to NOFD, a church caught on fire at 1301 Philip St. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported. No other information is currently available.
The third anniversary of the Mandeville Officer who was shot and killed on duty
MANDEVILLE, La. — Sept. 20, 2022, marks the third anniversary of the death of the Mandeville officer who was shot and killed while on duty. Officer Vinny Liberto was shot and killed during a pursuit on State Highway 22. Mark Spicer, of Covington, has been accused of killing the officer. However, Spicer has not yet been to trial.
Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
