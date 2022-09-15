MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham Branch will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank will welcome the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

MONSON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO