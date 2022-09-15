Read full article on original website
WAND TV
High temps expected as Central Illinois prepares to say goodbye to summer
(WAND WEATHER) — Record or near record highs are expected across Central Illinois today. As summer winds down, we're still going to be hazy, hot, and humid today and Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel like 100° with the humidity. Record highs today are...
WAND TV
Central Illinois will experience a tale of two seasons this week
(WAND WEATHER) - Like clockwork, Central Illinois will experience two seasons this week. After a very stormy Sunday evening and early Monday morning, showers and storms will depart and be replaced with sunshine, heat, and humidity this afternoon with highs in the 80s. It gets even hotter Tuesday with highs...
WAND TV
2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
WAND TV
Health officials warn of animal sedative causing overdose deaths in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Health officials warn, an animal sedative is increasingly being cut into street drugs in Illinois- driving up overdose deaths. "Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer. It's street name is traq," Stacey Jones, Director of Pharmacy Services for HSHS St. Mary's, told WAND News. The animal sedative is being cut...
WAND TV
Illinois Shines reopens with 1k+ applications for solar projects
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Illinois Shines opened September 1st, 2022 for the 2022-2023 Program Year to expand statewide solar access by resuming acceptance of both new solar project applications and Approved Vendor registrations. The Program, a state-administered incentive program implemented by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA), supports the development of new distributed...
WAND TV
Initiative focuses on the risk of suicide in Veterans, how to prevent it
ILLINOIS (WAND) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. According to the Illinois Governor's Challenge team, veterans are especially at risk of death by suicide with roughly 20 Veterans dying by suicide everyday. The Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families is a new initiative that is educating Illinois communities about the risk of suicide and how to prevent it.
