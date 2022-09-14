Read full article on original website
Sylva Herald
Stratton honored
District 11 Democratic Party Chair Matt Balance presented Joyce Stratton of Sylva with the Liston Ramsey Award last Saturday in Asheville. It is given annually to one Democrat in each of the district’s counties whose work has advanced goals supported by the party. Stratton was cited for her work on behalf of voter rights, including registration efforts throughout the county, on the Western Carolina University campus and at street festivals.
Sylva Herald
Weathering wars and plagues, the Cherokee Indian Fair returns anew
We’re just about a week away from the granddaddy of Jackson County’s fall events, Western Carolina University’s Mountain Heritage Day. (See inside today’s paper for our special publication that includes a full lineup of events, MHD history and more). While MHD is nearing its 50th anniversary,...
Sylva Herald
Looking Back
• A meeting of citizens hoping to keep Jackson County “dry” was scheduled to be held at the courthouse in Sylva. • Bert Lepier, who put Gatlinburg, Tennessee on the map as a tourist attraction, was tasked with leading similar efforts in Western North Carolina counties, including Jackson.
Sylva Herald
Grants to help Dillsboro business owners
The Duke Energy Foundation, Nantahala Health Foundation and town of Dillsboro have joined forces to offer Refresh Dillsboro grants of up to $2,500 to help small business owners.
Sylva Herald
Whittier woman faces multiple charges after warrant is served at her home
On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Belinda Smiddy Byrd Webb in the Whittier community, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sylva Herald
‘Zig’, Gladys Pilch mark 62 years
Sigmund “Zig” and Gladys Pilch of the Greens Creek Community will celebrate 62 years of marriage on Sept. 17. They were married at Sacred Heart Cathedral, now Basilica of the Sacred Heart, in Newark, New Jersey. They have called Sylva home for 29 years. They have two children, son Stephen Pilch of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and daughter Cathleen Pilch of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Genevive Pilch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Caitlyn Basenese of Kutztown, Pennsylvania; and two grandsons, Justin Basenese of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania and Jacob Pilch of Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.
