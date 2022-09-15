The man charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway appears before a judge. 58 year-old Derek Geary was driving a Jeep with three juveniles, ranging from ages eight to 13, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment after reportedly hitting a car driving by 34 year-old William Carroll who died as a result of the weekend crash. No word on the children’s condition.

