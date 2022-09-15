TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In a 2022 report by the VA Suicide Prevention Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, in 2020 suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among Veterans overall, and it was the second leading cause of death among Veterans under age 45. The report also found there were 343 fewer veterans who died from suicide in 2020 than in 2019, and 2020 had the lowest number of Veteran suicide since 2006.

TUSCOLA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO