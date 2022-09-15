Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
WAND TV
Organization in Tuscola aims to bring Veterans together
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In a 2022 report by the VA Suicide Prevention Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, in 2020 suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among Veterans overall, and it was the second leading cause of death among Veterans under age 45. The report also found there were 343 fewer veterans who died from suicide in 2020 than in 2019, and 2020 had the lowest number of Veteran suicide since 2006.
WAND TV
Initiative focuses on the risk of suicide in Veterans, how to prevent it
ILLINOIS (WAND) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. According to the Illinois Governor's Challenge team, veterans are especially at risk of death by suicide with roughly 20 Veterans dying by suicide everyday. The Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families is a new initiative that is educating Illinois communities about the risk of suicide and how to prevent it.
WAND TV
Vermilion County War Museum to see technological updates soon
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County will experience a few technological updates that will keep residents in-touch with their ancestors for generations. The Vermilion County Board agreed to use some of the ARPA funds on updating the museum to bring more technology to the historic building. “The first thing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Health officials warn of animal sedative causing overdose deaths in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Health officials warn, an animal sedative is increasingly being cut into street drugs in Illinois- driving up overdose deaths. "Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer. It's street name is traq," Stacey Jones, Director of Pharmacy Services for HSHS St. Mary's, told WAND News. The animal sedative is being cut...
WAND TV
Miniature Horsepower in Champaign supporting children's mental health
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Miniature Horsepower is a program in Champaign that focus' on children's mental health development while combating adverse childhood experiences. Founder and Director, Sarah Nixon first discovered Miniature Horsepower in 2019. Back then, it was only a concept. Nixon pitched the idea to a panel of judges at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine's Health Make-A-Thon competition for healthcare innovation, and won.
WAND TV
Danville, Champaign, and Decatur Police officers play in a softball game in honor of Chris Oberheim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen officer Chris Oberheim was remembered at a softball game between the Decatur, Champaign, and Danville Police Departments. After Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May 2021, Peacemaker Project 703 was formed. His wife, Amber Oberheim said she is focused on helping other families with loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
WAND TV
Illinois Shines reopens with 1k+ applications for solar projects
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Illinois Shines opened September 1st, 2022 for the 2022-2023 Program Year to expand statewide solar access by resuming acceptance of both new solar project applications and Approved Vendor registrations. The Program, a state-administered incentive program implemented by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA), supports the development of new distributed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Illinois State Eastern Illinois
Illinois State football tops Eastern Illinois for fifth straight year. Illinois State took its fifth straight Mid-America Classic after defeating Eastern Illinois 35-7. Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back games following a season-opening loss at Wisconsin.
WAND TV
Mahomet teachers warn of a strike if working conditions aren't improved
MAHOMET, ILL. (WAND) - Around one hundred teachers and community members joined together to help voice concerns Mahomet educators are experiencing. "We felt this was a great way to show, really to the board that we have a ton of community member's support. As you can see from the results, so many people came out and we're really proud of the support we have from this community," said Cameron Zindars, teacher in Mahomet Schools.
WAND TV
High temps expected as Central Illinois prepares to say goodbye to summer
(WAND WEATHER) — Record or near record highs are expected across Central Illinois today. As summer winds down, we're still going to be hazy, hot, and humid today and Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel like 100° with the humidity. Record highs today are...
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
WAND TV
Tornado touches down in Le Roy
LE ROY, Ill. (WAND)- The National Weather Service reported a EF0 tornado touched down in parts of Le Roy, Illinois, Monday night. According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the tornado was classified at its lowest level, considering to be weak, reaching wind speeds up to 85 mph. The National Weather...
WAND TV
Central Illinois will experience a tale of two seasons this week
(WAND WEATHER) - Like clockwork, Central Illinois will experience two seasons this week. After a very stormy Sunday evening and early Monday morning, showers and storms will depart and be replaced with sunshine, heat, and humidity this afternoon with highs in the 80s. It gets even hotter Tuesday with highs...
WAND TV
Police looking for armed robber in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month. On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery. The employee said a suspect armed...
WAND TV
1972 MacArthur Generals Football team inducted into the DPS Hall of Fame
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 1972 Macarthur Football team was inducted into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame Friday. The ceremony took place during halftime of the Crosstown Rivalry between the Generals and Eisenhower. 15 other former student-athletes and coaches were inducted as well. The 1972 Generals are one of...
WAND TV
Multiple garbage trucks destroyed in fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — Several garbage trucks are now unusable after a fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded to the Waste Management facility off of Bear Road just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found multiple trucks on fire with thick black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was large enough to warrant an additional response from Warrensburg, Niantic and South Wheatland firefighters.
Comments / 1