Modern cars are on the whole now safer than ever, with better crash protection and technology that can help drivers stay alert to potential hazards. In 2022, a record 101 vehicles were awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus award, and yet the number of road deaths reached a 20-year high the same year. So, why are more Americans dying on the roads despite the fact that new cars are getting safer?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO