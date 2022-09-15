Read full article on original website
Why Ford's New Mustang Puts USB Ports Above Your Head
USB ports may no longer be unusual in car cabins, but the 2024 Ford Mustang puts some of its charging outlets in a place you might not expect.
2024 Ford Mustang Revealed: 7th Generation Pony Car Stampedes Into The Limelight
Ford's recipe for the 2024 Mustang is deceptively simple: take the visceral pony car fans know and love, and give it a fresh injection of tech and crisp styling
Why Ford's Electronic Drift Brake Is A 2024 Mustang Must-Have
Enthusiast drivers know it can be just as much fun going sideways, and the 2024 Mustang embraces the drift with Ford's new performance electronic parking brake.
Ford's Only New 2024 Mustang Engine Options
Ford keeps things simple with the 2024 Mustang when it comes to what's under the hood.
2022 BMW Alpina XB7 Review: An Absurd SUV
With speed, luxury, and three rows to play with, the Alpina XB7 could arguably be the super-SUV for all the family. We try to defy physics in this beefy BMW.
The Reason The Tesla Model S Plaid Was Banned By The NHRA
You probably heard about the NHRA banning the Tesla Model S Plaid from competing in drag races across the United States. It had something to do with the Model S Plaid's voracious appetite for speed, as reported by The Drive in 2021. The video below by popular Tesla YouTuber Rich Rebuilds shows a Model S Plaid posting a 9.6-second quarter-mile time at 149.9 mph. After the rundown, track officials kicked out the Model S Plaid for going over the speed limit.
2023 Alpina XB7 Gives BMW's Luxury SUV A Hybrid Punch
German automaker BMW and fellow Deutsche auto tuner Alpina have unveiled the 2023 Alpina XB7, a souped-up and more hardcore variant of BMW's X7 SUV.
EcoFlow Delta 2 Review: Catching Up With The Times
EcoFlow is back with another portable power station for consumers who want a way to keep their devices running when the power is out, but without using gas.
The Deadliest Defects In Automotive History
Modern cars are on the whole now safer than ever, with better crash protection and technology that can help drivers stay alert to potential hazards. In 2022, a record 101 vehicles were awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus award, and yet the number of road deaths reached a 20-year high the same year. So, why are more Americans dying on the roads despite the fact that new cars are getting safer?
