Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Mavi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Denim Is High on Hemp
Turkish denim brand Mavi’s sustainable “All Blue” journey continues in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection introducing five new eco-friendly concepts: Hemp, Flex Blue, Indigo Shape, SuperSoft Chic and True Blue. Launched in 2020, All Blue encompasses four core values aimed at protecting the planet through efforts addressing climate change and ecosystem restoration, empowering people and inclusive business models, driving transformative change in communities, and delivering high-quality denim. The brand’s goal is to have All Blue products make up its entire denim collection by 2030. Mavi builds on this mission with its first men’s and women’s pieces made with hemp. The fabric composition includes...
Khrisjoy Puffs Up Offering With Menswear and Kidswear Boost
MILAN — High-end puffer brand Khrisjoy is in expansion mode. A year after Alsara Investment Group took a majority stake in the Italian label established by Maurizio Purificato and Marzia Belotti, the investment company’s view to expand the brand’s global reach, product offer and digital capabilities is taking shape.
JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. to its Expanding Fashion Portfolio
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Today, JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand. Frye and Co. delivers products that are authentically made with the JCPenney consumer in mind, offering distinctive style and classic silhouettes for men and women. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005028/en/ JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
The Best Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack: Save Up to 85% on Boots, Jackets, Handbags and More
If you are dreaming about revamping your wardrobe for fall without breaking the bank, Nordstrom Rack's sale will get you prepared for the new season. With the official start of fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to save up to 85% on cozy sweaters, lightweight jackets, designer handbags, and Chelsea boots. No coupon code is necessary for grabbing brands like UGG, Farm Rio, Michael Kors, Free People, and Kate Spade on sale.
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy
Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Complex
Lady Gaga Delivers Tearful Message After Lightning Halts Miami Show
Lady Gaga had only six songs remaining when she was forced to abruptly end her performance in Miami on Saturday night due to inclement weather, according to People. Before leaving the stage, Gaga explained that the decision to suspend the remainder of her set was out of abundance of caution for the concertgoers, as well as everyone on her team.
Sportswear Shines at Brooks Brothers for Spring
Sportswear has been the undisputed star at Brooks Brothers since the company was purchased by Authentic Brands Group two years ago. So it’s no surprise that the more casual offering is taking center stage in the company’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Michael Bastian didn’t overlook the brand’s heritage in tailoring, but he paired the looks with sportswear to create modern alternatives that are more casual but still sophisticated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Styles Buttons Into Double-Breasted Velvet Blazer & Classic Boots for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere
Harry Styles took a cue from classic menswear for the New York City premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pale blue collared shirt beneath a deep blue double-breasted blazer by Gucci. Styled by Harry Lambert, the velvet jacket featured rows of golden buttons for a dapper edge. Styles’ outfit was complete with layered rings and a pair of wide-leg pinstriped navy trousers. When it came...
fashionweekdaily.com
Sumptuous Knitwear/Cashmere Brands Made In Italy Showing At COTERIE
COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the divine knitwear and cashmere brands to peruse…
Vogue
Rejina Pyo Is Redefining The Working Woman’s Wardrobe For SS23
Rejina Pyo’s eponymous brand has always been about making clothes that women actually want to wear. And this season, the Korean designer has been thinking about workwear – and specifically, what workwear looks like in 2022. Inspired by a Tolstoy quote – “One can live magnificently in this world if one knows how to work and how to love” – Pyo “wanted to explore what love and work means for women today, embracing their femininity, individuality and confidence, and breaking rules, norms and expectations”.
Hugo Boss’ Hugo Brand Introduces Denim Capsule With Replay
MOOD INDIGO: Hugo Boss’ young brand Hugo is teaming up with Italian denim specialist Replay for a capsule collection dropping Sept. 28. It’s part of Hugo’s ambition to strengthen its denim offering as the brand builds its own voice complementing the Boss main line. The two brands are the result of the most recent Hugo Boss transformation and push toward broadening their appeal among younger consumers.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection The capsule collection comprises trend-driven denim styles for men and women combined with...
Complex
Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love. The award is presented annually to the best Canadian album, as voted upon by a jury of music journalists and broadcasters. 2021 winner Cadence Weapon presented the award to Kwenders...
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
Life is Good Fighting ‘Patent Troll’ That’s Sued Nike, Levi’s and Gucci
The Life is Good Co. accused a “patent troll” of bad faith threats when it tried to assert dubious patent infringement claims over the lifestyle brand’s use of search engine technology on its own website. In a lawsuit filed in a Massachusetts district court, the Boston lifestyle brand and its co-plaintiff, e-commerce search engine Constructor, are seeking to recover damages incurred as a result of alleged unfair and deceptive business practices from Hitel Technologies LLC. Constructor provides its proprietary software to Life is Good to improve product search results for customers on the brand’s website. Both plaintiffs dismissed the infringement allegations as...
Comments / 0