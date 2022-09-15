Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Culture by Design: Watch Brooklyn Tea Achieve Its Design Goals with the Help of Canva & Brittany Bosco
Every successful small business has deep roots in its community. In order to thrive, small businesses need to find ways to collaborate as teams, creating authentic branding and eye-catching visuals that exemplify who they are within the culture and the community. For Jamila and Alfonso Wright, founders of Bed-Stuy based Brooklyn Tea, finding the time to work on their business’s design and branding has been a challenge. “As entrepreneurs, we have all the things to do and none of the time to do it,” Jamila explains.
Complex
‘Industry’ Creators On Crafting That Jaw-Dropping Season 2 Finale
Spoilers for Industry Season 2 below. Industry is on one. The HBO series just finished its superlative sophomore season—for my money, it’s the best thing airing right now—with a true mic-drop moment: After successfully politicking to keep both her job and the London office of investment bank Pierpoint & Company around, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) and her boss Eric Tao (Ken Leung) take an elevator ride that will change Harper’s life forever. As she marches down the hall with Eric, she’s led into a conference room, where she’s presented with her falsified university transcript from the early days of the series’ first season. Essentially Industry’s version of Chekhov’s gun, it’s a long-simmering plot point that creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay had waiting in the wings for a dramatic reveal. Eric knew about the transcript but was willing to play along with the lie because he saw something of himself in her, but Eric felt the need to stop her Icarus moment before she flew too close to the sun. As such, Harper is fired, effectively immediately, from Pierpoint.
Complex
Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love. The award is presented annually to the best Canadian album, as voted upon by a jury of music journalists and broadcasters. 2021 winner Cadence Weapon presented the award to Kwenders...
Complex
Nicholas Craven’s Most Essential Canadian Collaborations
In the underbelly of Montreal’s rap scene, you can find Nicholas Craven chopping up an obscure vocal sample that will eventually drift over a quaint drum-less loop for several minutes. Accompanying him is usually a rapper nonchalantly spitting a vivid portrait of themselves as the hushed voice Craven sampled earlier lurks in the background until they both fade. The music is contained and meticulously organized, almost like a collection of his beats could score a Scorsese mob film. His collaborators rarely struggle to rap over his instrumentals, they’re often malleable enough to make even the oddest flows work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
D Double E & Novelist Salute Channel U, SBTV In New Video For “Pace”
For a certain generation of grime and rap fans, the early 2000s was a golden time of no-rules creativity. Pirate radio ruled the airwaves and pioneering platforms like Channel U and SBTV were our window into that raw, Wild West world. Even if it was a little before your time, the visual and sonic aesthetics were so bold and so completely unique you can spot them a mile away.
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
Complex
Future’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by Influence Media in Estimated Eight-Figure Deal
Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by Influence Media in an estimated deal worth eight figures. Influence Media, a New York-based entertainment company first launched in 2019, announced the deal on Tuesday. In a statement, Influence Media partner and founding advisor Rene McLean noted Future’s status as a “cultural icon” whose influence can’t be denied.
Complex
Ebay Announces Changes to Sneaker Shipping, Authentication, and Fees
Ebay has shared updates that are being implemented to the sneaker shopping experience on its e-commerce platform in October. Users were notified via email today about the changes, including additional silhouettes being added to its “Authenticity Guarantee” program, more efficient shipping, and a fee increase. (Full disclosure: Ebay is an advertiser with Complex and is a sponsor of the Complex Sneakers Podcast.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Kanye West on Gap and Adidas Placing Restrictions on Yeezy Standalone Activities: ‘The War’s Not Over’
The battle has just begun. Amid continued coverage of his ongoing fallout with Gap and Adidas, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has shared a breakdown of restrictions on Yeezy standalone activities, complete with a brief note asserting that his fight isn’t yet complete. “Welp I guess the...
Complex
The Top Shows From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
New York City, like London, Paris, and Milan, continues to be a destination for some of the biggest fashion shows of the season. While New York City-based labels such as KidSuper or Thom Browne have gone on to present more frequently in Europe, many of the biggest labels to come out of the United States really got their start at New York Fashion Week.
Complex
Kanye West Says He Wants YZY SHDZ to Retail for $20: ‘Everything in the Ye Supply Store Will Be $20’
In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store. Following the dissolution of his 10-year partnership with Gap, Ye has reiterated his desire to produce affordable clothing and revealed the intended price point for his signature reflective visor. "When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," he said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."
Comments / 0