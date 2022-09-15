Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
New Southport school windows being re-installed
For Adam Harkins, it seemed about half of the recently installed Southport Central School windows showed too much daylight. As the school committee chairman, he checked the 28 new windows which cost $27,503.67, and discovered 13 didn’t fit properly, leaving a noticeable gap. “I noticed you could see daylight between the sash and trim, about a quarter-inch,” he said. “There was a meeting with the installer and manufacturer at the school. I told them nobody is getting paid until I’m happy,” Harkins said.
boothbayregister.com
Sponsor a Senior: BRHS Class of 2023 fundraising campaign
Graduation at Boothbay Region High School is a truly unique experience, rich in tradition. It is a time that students and families will remember for a lifetime. Graduation is a celebration of our seniors and their families as they transition to the next phase of their lives. With all of the fun memorable activities that lead up to the big day and graduation itself, also comes a significant cost.
boothbayregister.com
Available school videos
In response to some questions and comments during our tour of the existing high school we have included the following:. A video of the tour of the current high school for those who have been unable to attend our community meetings and tours. – https://vimeo.com/boothbaytv/brhstour. An interview with the...
boothbayregister.com
Assistant Principal Julianne Hansbury a catch for BRES
Julianne Hansbury is entering her third week as Boothbay Region Elementary School’s assistant principal and she said the fit is perfect. Hansbury jumped into her first administrative job after 21 years as a speech pathologist – her five most recent years at Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93, one at Regional School District 5 and nine at Regional School Unit 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
boothbayregister.com
LCN, Boothbay Register to host candidates forums
The Lincoln County News, in partnership with the Boothbay Register, will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks. The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct....
boothbayregister.com
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
boothbayregister.com
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
boothbayregister.com
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from The Community Center
We had a significant turnout of people who needed to fill out the forms necessary to receive their stimulus money from the state, however, we think there are more out there who might need this service. If you, or someone you know would like an appointment with the AARP tax advisor, please call the office to make arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Final agricultural fairs coming up
Farmington Fair: Sept. 18 - 24. Fairgrounds, 292 High St., Farmington. https://www.farmingtonfairmaine.com. Common Ground Country Fair: Sept. 23 - 25. 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. https://www.mofga.org/the-fair/schedule/. Cumberland Fair: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1. 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. https://cumberlandfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-daily-schedule.pdf. Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 2 - 9. 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. www.fryeburgfair.org/p/about1/program--map-of-fairgrounds.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Belated B-days, paving and more
A belated ‘Happy Birthday” to Evelyn Sherman, which she celebrated with family and friends this past week. We won”t divulge how many years they celebrated, but will just say she is very wise. Also a ‘Happy Birthday” to Eileen Higgins who celebrated her birthday last Sunday with family and friends.
boothbayregister.com
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
boothbayregister.com
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
boothbayregister.com
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
boothbayregister.com
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
boothbayregister.com
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
Comments / 0