ASRock Unveils 34-Inch Phantom Gaming Monitor with Built-In Wi-Fi Antenna

The market of gaming displays is a crowded place these days, so new entrants need to go above and beyond to attract attention to their products. This is what ASRock has done with its first 34-inch Phantom Gaming monitor to come with a built-in Wi-Fi antenna. ASRock aims its 34-inch display at gamers who use Wi-Fi and sometimes experience weak signal strength, whereas the 27-inch LCD is designed for gamers on a budget.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming monitors family comprises of two models: a 27-inch IPS monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution (PG27FF1A) as well as a curved 34-inch VA LCD panel featuring a 3440 x 1440 resolution (PG34WQ15R2B). Both monitors offer up to 165Hz variable refresh rate with AMD's FreeSync Premium on top, a 1ms MPRT response time, and can display 91% ~ 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (see detailed specifications in the table below). As for brightness, the 27-incher has a 250-nits luminance, whereas the 34-incher boasts with a 550-nits typical luminance and carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The main selling feature of ASRock's 34-inch curved Phantom Gaming display is an integrated Wi-Fi antenna which connects to a Wi-Fi adapter of the host PC that sits under the desk and increases signal's peak gain up to 7 dBi. Increasing signal strength is important for inexpensive Wi-Fi adapters as this naturally improves gaming experience by reducing stuttering, dropped connections, etc. Meanwhile, those who place their desktops on the desk or those who use advanced Wi-Fi adapters may not notice the difference.

(Image credit: ASRock)

To provide experience that gamers come to expect from gaming monitors these days, ASRock equipped its Phantom Gaming LCDs with three display inputs (one DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.0) as well as stands that can adjust tilt, swivel, and height (the 34-incher only). Both monitors have two 2W stereo speakers and a headphone output.

It seems that ASRock positions its Phantom Gaming PG27FF1A and PG34WQ15R2B displays for budget and mid-range gamers and prices them in line with competing offerings. The 27-inch Phantom Gaming monitor is now available for $190 , whereas the 34-inch curved Phantom Gaming LCD can be purchased for $430 from Newegg.