CLAYTON, MO. — Midas Construction has broken ground on the $50 million AC Hotel Clayton in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The hotel will rise 11 stories with 207 rooms. Completion is slated for early 2024. The project is revitalizing a historic, underutilized site that once housed the former headquarters of the Clayton Police, which relocated in 2011. The hotel, designed for business and leisure travelers, will feature a rooftop bar and restaurant that will be open to the public. Construction was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The development team consists of Koplar Properties, HomeBase Partners and Concord Hospitality.

CLAYTON, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO