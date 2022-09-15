No. 7 Northeast women's soccer captures victory over Iowa Lakes

Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The Norfolk boys tennis team finished 14th in the 24-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational. The No. 1 doubles team of Taylem Hinze and Nick Speidel led the Panthers with a 3-1 record while winning the consolation side of the bracket. The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team competed in the Hartington Cedar...
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 4 High School Football Rankings: Joplin jumps into Top 10 after big win
By Chris Geinosky Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season included plenty of action with games on Friday and Saturday. Six different ranked teams from last week’s rankings lost, creating some significant changes in this week’s rankings. However, the top five remain unchanged: ...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis competes at Papillion-La Vista invite
The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team traveled to Omaha on Monday to compete in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at the Harry S. Koch Tranquility tennis center in Omaha. The Panthers finished in 14th place in the 24-team invitational. Team scores: Lincoln East, 58; Lincoln Southwest, 39.5; Kearney, 39; Creighton Prep,...
Prep Roundup: Lenawee Christian girls golf claims third-straight IGL title
JACKSON — After sweeping in the jamboree season, Lenawee Christian put a bow on its third-straight Independent Golf League title on Tuesday. The Cougars shot a team score of 347 to win the championship meet at Lakeland Hills Golf Club. Columbia Central took second with a score of 383 followed by Clinton (425), Concord (481), Hillsdale (510), Hudson (539), Madison (586) and Onsted (590). ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona attempts to continue winning ways against Cal
Arizona will ride rare momentum into Saturday’s game against Cal in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Berkeley, Calif.
Girls golf roundup: Milton's Hannah Dunk second to Izzi Stricker of Waunakee in Badger East Conference meet
Milton senior Hannah Dunk came up a stroke short of Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker in the Badger East Conference girls golf meet at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday. Stricker, daughter of PGA pro Steve, turned in a score of 74 to lead the Warriors to the team crown. They beat the second-place Red Hawks 324-373 after no other Waunakee varsity scorer finished lower than tied for sixth. ...
Comments / 0