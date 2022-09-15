No. 7 Northeast women's soccer captures victory over Iowa Lakes

Milton senior Hannah Dunk came up a stroke short of Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker in the Badger East Conference girls golf meet at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday. Stricker, daughter of PGA pro Steve, turned in a score of 74 to lead the Warriors to the team crown. They beat the second-place Red Hawks 324-373 after no other Waunakee varsity scorer finished lower than tied for sixth. ...

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 34 MINUTES AGO